3 Valerien Ismael replacements West Brom need to consider

Valerien Ismael has been relieved of his duties as West Bromwich Albion head coach after a run of one win in seven league games, as announced by the club this afternoon.

The Baggies had been in and around the automatic promotion places earlier on in the campaign, and looked to be the most likely team to stay in competition with Bournemouth and Fulham until the back end of last year.

West Brom had backed Ismael in the January transfer window by bringing in Daryl Dike from Orlando City, who had previously thrived at Barnsley under the Frenchman, before signing Andy Carroll in the closing exchanges after Dike picked up a hamstring injury.

Here, we have taken a look at three replacements West Brom should consider following Ismael’s dismissal…

Daniel Farke

The former Norwich City boss has two Championship league titles on his CV, and though he has struggled in the Premier League, that in itself is an appealing record at this stage.

Crucially the German also brings a far more aesthetically pleasing style of play than Ismael’s, of which has caused a breakdown in relations between the team and the supporters.

Farke was appointed as the manager of Krasnodar in the Russian Premier League under a month ago, however, in their first year of parachute payments the Baggies may still have the financial wherewithal to lure him to The Hawthorns.

Slavisa Jokanovic

Sacked by Sheffield United earlier this season, the Serbian also has two Championship promotions on his CV, intriguingly one being via the play-offs with Fulham.

That appears to be West Brom’s most likely method of promotion back to the Premier League this term, with the gap to the top two currently standing at eight points.

Jokanovic tried and ultimately failed to successfully implement a possession based style of play at Bramall Lane earlier this season, and has a reputation for being a slow starter as a manager.

He would not be afforded the time for that to happen at The Hawthorns and it may well work against him if interested in the role.

Slaven Bilic

This would take a lot of humble pie eating from the West Brom club hierarchy.

However, the supporters have been chanting Slaven Bilic’s name in recent weeks and the former Croatia and West Ham United boss was able to secure automatic promotion with the Baggies in 2019/20.

There are plenty of survivors from 2019/20 still in the Baggies squad that supporters will feel can return to higher performances levels if the Croatian is restored to the helm.

Bilic is out of work after a bizarre two day stint as manager of Chinese Super League side Beijing Gouan last month.