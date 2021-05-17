3 upcoming free agents that Sheffield Wednesday should target after transfer update

Sheffield Wednesday will be planning for life in the third tier next season after they suffered relegation from the Championship earlier this month.

For a club of their size, it’s a major failing for the team to be playing at that level, and the fact they are highlights the major mistakes that have been made from the top of the club.

Inevitably, relegation will have financial implications and it has already been reported that Darren Moore will be restricted in terms of what he can do in the transfer market.

Loans and free agents will be the targets, and here we look at THREE individuals who are out of contract this summer that the Owls should try to bring to Hillsborough…

Scott Twine

This would be an ambitious move because Twine has been linked with some Championship clubs, but he may not be willing to make the step up if he isn’t guaranteed minutes.

However, he would be a regular for Wednesday, and the chance to be the main man may appeal. Seven goals from midfield for Swindon this season shows the talent he has and at 21-years-old, his best years should be in front of him.

Jordan Graham

This is another player that could have Championship interest but you have to remember that Sheffield Wednesday are a huge club, so the prospect of playing for them in League One and trying to win promotion may appeal over a relegation battle in the second tier.

And, Graham would add a lot to the team. With pace, a direct style and great quality on the ball, he is the dream for a striker.

The former Wolves man was outstanding for Gillingham this season, so he’s proven at this level.

Chuks Aneke

Finally, bringing in new attacking options is going to be a priority and Aneke, who has been with Charlton, would be a shrewd signing.

He is another who has proven himself in League One, so he should guarantee goals for Moore’s men. Plus, he has the physicality to lead the line and bring others into play.