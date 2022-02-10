3 tweaks Swansea City should make ahead of Bristol City game

Swansea City fell to another defeat against Stoke in midweek, which meant that they have now won only one of their last five fixtures in all competitions.

The Swans pulled off a superb victory over Blackburn recently but that was sandwiched inbetween the defeat to the Potters and a 1-0 loss to Luton.

Russell Martin has made his team perform admirably at times this campaign but it hasn’t equated to results enough to push them up the table. They’re currently sat near the bottom of the division and face a Bristol City side at the weekend that are just below them in the table.

The Welsh outfit then may need to make some changes ahead of this clash – and here are three that the boss should make in order to secure the win.

1. Create more chances for the lone striker

Against Stoke, Swansea failed to produce much in attack for their forward options and it left Michael Obafemi feeling very isolated in that game.

The 21-year-old actually managed just 21 touches all game – which is the least of any outfield player to feature for the full 90 minutes. In fact, the player didn’t even register a shot and if your striker isn’t having shots, then you’re certainly going to struggle to score.

It’s easier said then done then but the Swans need to give the ball to their striker more and feed him with more chances. If you don’t shoot, then you won’t score and Obafemi wasn’t even shooting.

At least if he had the ball more, he could potentially hold it up and bring some of the other wide players or attacking players into the equation. Instead though, he was able to offer little upfront and it led to a disappointing result for Swansea.

Quiz: Did Swansea City win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Did Swansea win, lose or draw in their clash with Blackburn Rovers in August? Win Lose Draw

2. Bring Joel Piroe back into the starting eleven

While Michael Obafemi isn’t to blame much for the Stoke result, you still feel there should be a change of personnel in attack.

Joel Piroe came on and looked a lot livelier than his forward counterpart against the Potters and actually managed the most tackles of anyone in the game – an impressive feat for a striker.

Piroe also has plenty of goals in him, as showcased earlier on this campaign for his side. If the 22-year-old can hold up the ball more and then feed off the scraps that the Swans provide him, then it could lead to more goals and that’s what the Swans will want.

3. Play Hannes Wolf in a more advanced role

Hannes Wolf is a very exciting signing for Swansea and he has looked promising at times since his move.

Against Luton, he had more dribbles than anyone else, helped create plenty of chances and tested the goalkeeper himself on multiple occasions. In the game against Blackburn, he put in a similar shift and looks very lively when he has the ball.

If Swansea want to succeed then, they need to feed Wolf the ball more and allow him to create chances and split open the opposition. On the left flank though against Stoke, he did very little.

Wolf would do better in a more advanced role as he has done previously then, sitting just behind the striker in an attacking midfield type position. It would allow him to feed the ball to the striker more – which links to the first point I made – feed other attacking players and create goalscoring chances of his own. That could be exactly what the Swans need.