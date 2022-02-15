3 tweaks Sheffield Wednesday could make for Accrington Stanley clash

Sheffield Wednesday have been solid as of late, picking up points left, right and centre and keeping one eye firmly on the play-off places in League One.

However, at the weekend they came up against a side doing even better than them in Rotherham and the Millers duly put two goals past them in a 2-0 win. Paul Warne’s side are sitting comfortably at the top of the division now, whilst the Owls are just outside the top six.

They’ll be hoping to bounce back from that defeat quickly in their game against Accrington in midweek. With the games coming thick and fast and the season getting closer and closer to its end, every point is now crucial for the side.

After such a defeat though, perhaps there could be some changes to the team – and here are three potential tweaks that Darren Moore could make ahead of their next game.

1. Swap out Callum Paterson

Sheffield Wednesday have seen Callum Paterson offer plenty upfront even if he isn’t scoring much but against Rotherham, he lost more duels than anyone else on the field and was arguably the worse of the two strikers on the field for the Owls.

When you consider he hasn’t been hitting the back of the net too regularly either, perhaps it is time to drop him out of the starting eleven and let two of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Sylla Sow or Florian Kamberi start in attack instead.

The Owls were rather toothless in their last tie and a switch up might be for the best.

2. Play slightly more attacking for this fixture

Accrington Stanley have had a great year of their own and will not be easy to beat. Wednesday though have the players and the ability to be able to take this next game by the scruff of the neck and ensure they come away with the win.

In order to try and get a stranglehold of the clash, perhaps they could tweak their formation to be slightly more attacking. Even if that means playing a 3-4-1-2 and giving Barry Bannan the role just behind the two strikers or using Mendez-Laing on one of the wings and therefore adding a third forward option onto the pitch in that way.

That could really allow Wednesday to take hold of the game and come away with the three points.

3. Use Saido Berahino as a super sub

Berahino may not be a guaranteed starter and there may be others above him in the pecking order but that doesn’t mean the former West Brom man can’t offer anything to the side – and it also doesn’t mean he can’t play a part in this game.

Even if he doesn’t start – which he likely won’t – he could come off the bench to inject the Owls with a bit of verve in the second half. When the player has been turned to as a substitute, he has come on and scored and assisted for the side.

Against Rotherham, he was unused and could arguably have come on and made an impact. Against Accrington Stanley, they shouldn’t make the same mistake again.