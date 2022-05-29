3 tweaks Sheffield United simply have to make to build on promising 2021/22

Sheffield United endured a slow start to the season but in the end performed admirably to finish fifth in the Championship.

The losing mentality and negative momentum, in part due to a hangover from their rock bottom finish in the Premier League in 2020/21, was clear to see and Slavisa Jokanovic was not able to achieve the level of buy-in needed to implement a new style of play.

The Serbian’s possession based ideas did not strike the right note with the supporters or the playing squad and the change to Paul Heckingbottom worked wonders for the club.

The former Barnsley manager switched things up to a back three and went back to basics in the way that the Blades approached games.

Here, we have taken a look at three tweaks the Blades simply have to make to build on their promising 2021/22 campaign…

Replenish creativity

Replacing Morgan Gibbs-White is going to be the hardest thing to do this summer for the Blades.

However, demonstrating they are a good platform for younger players to impress at Championship level should make Bramall Lane an attractive destination from the loaning clubs point of view.

The Blades seem to be more willing to shoulder significant wages for the level with loan deals than to splash out on transfer fees and for that reason, a Gibbs-White replacement could be better sourced in the loan market.

With some players past their peaks in the squad, bringing in some energy and imagination in the final third will be crucial.

Longer term recruitment

Oliver Norwood and John Fleck have been excellent performers for Sheffield United in recent years, but on the whole they were not able to hit those heights in 2021/22.

At the age they are at, 31 and 30, it is hard to see that changing next season, especially with the relentless pace of the league at the moment.

Signing some younger central midfielders, or promoting from within, with higher sell-on values could be the way to go, as there is a feeling that this group of players have taken the club as far as they can.

Increase physicality

With David McGoldrick leaving the club and Billy Sharp having his injury problems, the Blades need to add a physical presence in the final third, even more so, due to the amount of teams that play with three at the back formations.

Will Osula and Daniel Jebbison both look like very exciting prospects, and could settle into regular first team more smoothly with a more physical striker alongside them to occupy defenders.

Heckingbottom will have his priorities heading into the window and improving the dynamism of his striker department should be right up there.