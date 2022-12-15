3 tweaks Paul Warne should make for Derby County’s clash with Forest Green Rovers

Derby County are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak in League One – but worryingly five of those have been draws.

The Rams’ two wins in that time have come against Bristol Rovers and MK Dons, whilst they have failed to defeat Exeter, Morecambe, Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday and most recently Burton Albion last weekend.

Derby only sit outside the play-off spots on goal difference, but there is still a large gap to the automatic promotion spots – their charge could start this weekend though as they take on struggling Forest Green Rovers at Pride Park.

After not picking up a win yet again this past weekend, let’s look at THREE tweaks manager Paul Warne should make to his side ahead of the visit of Ian Burchnall’s men.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Derby County players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 1. Richard Keogh Yes No

Three-defender formation

Unlike his time at Rotherham in recent years where he seemed stuck to the same formation, Warne has been experimenting with different systems since he replaced Liam Rosenior in the dugout.

In three of Derby’s last five league matches, a 4-4-2 formation has been utilised, and all of those matches have ended in picking up just one point.

However, the usage of a back three against MK Dons a few weeks ago resulted in a 3-1 success for the Rams, and there’s no reason why Warne cannot go back to that system and make it work.

Curtis Davies to return

One of the main reasons for being able to go back to a back three is the return to fitness of Curtis Davies.

The veteran centre-back has played just eight times in League One this season because of injuries, but he came off the bench against Burton Albion on Saturday.

Davies can play alongside Eiran Cashin and Craig Forsyth in a back three and shore that part of the pitch up, allowing the two wing-backs, whoever they may be, to bomb on with the knowledge that they should be safe in the defensive third thanks to the solidity they have there, especially with Davies.

Osula in from the start

With Derby scoring just once in their last three matches in League One action, now could be the time to inject a tad more pace into the starting 11 with William Osula.

The Sheffield United loanee has had to take a back-seat and be a regular feature from the bench for the most part, with the experience of James Collins and David McGoldrick taking priority.

However, the Dane now probably deserves another go from the beginning – he has five goals in 18 appearances so far this season in all competitions and alongside one of Collins or McGoldrick he could be a real handful.