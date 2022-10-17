3 tweaks Dean Smith could make to the Norwich City side after Watford loss

Norwich City have been flying in the Championship so far this season and have been sat in and around the promotion spots in the division.

However, the Canaries have now won only one of their last five outings and after back-to-back losses to Preston and Watford, they have dropped to third in the table and are three points away from falling out of the play-off places entirely.

The club then need to change something in order to get back on track. They would largely have expected to beat PNE and then certainly claimed a good result from the Hornets but have ended up coming away with zero points from a possible six.

Ahead of their next game – a tough fixture against Luton in midweek – here are three changes Dean Smith could make then to get the side back to winning ways.

1. Swap out Liam Gibbs and bring in some more creativity centrally

Liam Gibbs is only 19-years-old and does have the talent and potential to be an important player for Norwich going forward.

He’s played in nine games so far this season and hasn’t looked too out of place but against Watford, he certainly didn’t have his best game for the side. He ended up being substituted off at half-time and it could be worth resting him and leaving him on the bench for this next fixture.

Gibbs is a more defensive minded midfielder too and Norwich should try and take the game to Luton in midweek. Bringing in someone like Gabriel Sara from the start then could help them have some drive in the centre and would change that central midfield position from being more defensive to offensive.

Sara can score and create chances – and should get the nod against the Hatters.

2. Change up the forward line

Teemu Pukki has already bagged four goals and has three assists too this season, so any doubts about his ability should be put to one side.

Right now though, the Finland international is not in the best form. He has been off the scoresheet since the game against Blackpool and although he has chipped in with an assist in recent weeks, he also had the least touches of anyone on the field against Watford.

Norwich need a striker in the team who can lead the line well and can feed off both chances others create and make opportunities for themselves too. The Canaries then should consider dropping Pukki and going with another option as that main line leader against Luton.

Whether that means Josh Sargent moving into that central striking role or someone like Onel Hernandez or Jordan Hugill coming in, it could be worth freshening that striking position up against the Hatters.

3. Include Aaron Ramsey somehow

Ramsey is currently with Norwich on-loan and despite playing as a midfielder for the club, he has already registered three assists so far this campaign and that is without the player having started every game.

The 19-year-old, who can play centrally but has also played as a winger, can certainly create chances then and provide Norwich with the opportunities to put the ball in the back of the net that they need.

That is exactly what they need because Pukki, of course, didn’t really touch the ball against Watford. They need to get their forwards more involved and getting them chances will of course do that.

Ramsey has the joint-most assists in the team – so if you can include him in the starting eleven against Luton somewhere, their chances of creating more will certainly increase against the Hatters.