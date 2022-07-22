3 Troy Parrott alternatives QPR should consider as Sunderland move forward in their pursuit of the 20-year-old

Sunderland have made a loan offer for Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott, as per a report from iNews.

QPR and Middlesbrough have also been credited with an interest in the young forward during this summer, after what was an impressive loan stint with MK Dons last time out.

The report from iNews states that the Premier League outfit want Parrott to be playing regularly in the Championship as a number nine.

Here, we take a look at three Parrott alternatives that QPR should be considering if they are unable to land Parrott this summer…

Kion Etete

From one Spurs young striker to another, Kion Etete is someone who could benefit from a loan spell to the Championship ahead of the new season.

Portsmouth in League One have been credited with an interest in the 20-year-old, as per a report from the Portsmouth News, however, it states that they face Championship competition.

The towering forward enjoyed loan spells with Northampton Town and Cheltenham Town last season, proving to be a powerful yet technically-gifted young forward.

Cameron Archer

Looking to make good use of his Villa connections, in an attempt to add a signing that would massively bolster his attacking options for the 2022/23 campaign, Michael Beale could look to strengthen interest in Cameron Archer.

Enjoying a productive loan spell at Preston North End last time out, the exciting forward displayed excellent levels of ability and industry under Ryan Lowe’s stewardship.

A player who could thrive next to a powerful option in Lyndon Dykes, Archer would be an excellent addition at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Harry Cornick

Sticking on the theme of pace to complement the aerial prowess of Dykes, Luton Town’s Harry Cornick could be an option for the R’s.

Netting 12 goals in the Championship last time out, and enjoying an excellent campaign, the Hatters have bolstered their frontline options this summer and it is difficult to determine what kind of role Cornick will play.

Luton would be reluctant to sell to a Championship rival, however, if they are presented with the chance to generate a handsome enough fee, then they may take that option.