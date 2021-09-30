3 trends we’re noticing with Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday so far this season

After a disappointing September in general, Sheffield Wednesday finally got back on the winning side of things against high-flying Wigan Athletic this week.

The Owls had not won their last four league fixtures and you had to go back to their 2-0 victory over Rotherham in August for their last success.

But another win on their travels came against the Latics thanks to a comical own goal from Max Power and a first goal of the season for Callum Paterson.

Wednesday underwent a lot of squad changes over the summer and their team is clearly a work in progress – let’s look at THREE things we’ve noticed about them under Darren Moore’s management this season.

Back to ‘his’ formation

When he first arrived at Wednesday at the back end of last season, the formation that Moore would tend to play was an unnatural one for him.

Wednesday only really had the players to fit into a 3-5-2 formation, which worked at times but in the end wasn’t enough to keep them in the league.

Moore’s favoured system at both Doncaster and West Brom though was a 4-2-3-1 – but he couldn’t really use that when he had a lack of wingers last season.

That’s changed though as for all but two games this season, Moore has reverted back to the 4-2-3-1 or a variation of a 4-3-3 and it’s had varying degrees of success.

The other formation used only twice has been a 4-4-2 and that has seen wins come over Rotherham and Wigan, so perhaps that is the way to go from now on…

Strikers out wide

Two positions were strengthened massively this summer to create a lot of depth at Hillsborough – they were the engine room and up-front.

With a 4-2-3-1 formation though it’s hard to fit all your strikers into one team, so naturally some will have to play somewhat out of position.

Lee Gregory seems to be the focal point at the top end of the pitch and in the past few matches before the win over Wigan we have seen Saido Berahino play out wide, where he probably suits due to being a technically tricky player.

Another player who has spent a lot of time at Wednesday as a striker is Callum Paterson, and against Morecambe in late August he played on the right flank as well so clearly some players who see their best position as a striker are going to have to help out in other areas.

Lack of shots on target

With the players Moore has at his disposal, you’d expect the goals to be flowing at Hillsborough and in their away games, but it’s not quite the case.

And in terms of their shots on target recently there’s been a downward trend where the Owls are struggling to get their chances off.

Before their win over the Latics on Tuesday, three of Wednesday’s previous four league matches had seen them only muster up two shots on target per match, whilst they increased that slightly to three against Plymouth Argyle despite being hammered 3-0.

Clearly that number needs to go up if they’re going to put most of the teams in League One away – four against Wigan was a good start even though they converted just one of them and in the coming weeks Moore will be hoping to see the opposition goalkeeper tested more.