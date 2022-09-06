3 transfer rumours that failed to materialise at Middlesbrough this summer

Middlesbrough had a very busy summer under Chris Wilder as the manager reshaped the squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

So far, the results have been mixed, although two wins in three, including a 1-0 success over Sunderland last night, suggests things are starting to come together for the Teesside outfit.

Given the hectic nature of the window, patience was always going to be required, with Wilder making it clear that he wanted to oversee huge changes.

Whilst he will be pleased with the group he has now, as is the case with all clubs, Boro didn’t get all the transfers they wanted.

And, here we look at THREE that failed to materialise…

Jacob Greaves

It’s no secret that Wilder wanted a left-footed centre-back to add to the team and Greaves was a firm target for some time.

Boro saw a few offers rejected for the player and it seemed a move was possible as Greaves had rejected the offer of a new contract with Hull City at the time.

However, in the end he agreed fresh terms with the Tigers, meaning Boro looked elsewhere and brought in Matt Clarke. Even though Greaves is a talent, Wilder will be pleased that Clarke came in as he is a proven performer at this level.

Jorgen Strand Larsen

The biggest transfer sagas at Boro involved strikers, with Wilder desperate to bring in reinforcements all summer – and one of those was Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Significant offers were made to Groningen for the 22-year-old but the Dutch side wanted more, so a deal could not be agreed.

In the end, Strand Larsen moved to Celta Vigo for around €11m, so the ship has sailed on this move for Boro. Securing a switch to La Liga was a great move for the striker and it will be interesting to see how his career plays out.

Emil Riis

Finally, another striker that was firmly on Boro’s radar was Preston’s Emil Riis.

Once again, serious bids were made for the player and it seemed at one stage that the transfer could happen, as Riis seemed keen on the move. However, North End rightly demanded a significant sum for the striker and no agreement could be reached.

That will have been a blow for Wilder as he wanted to bring in Riis who has proven himself in the Championship, although the arrival of Rodrigo Muniz, who helped Fulham to promotion, means they do have a number nine leading the line with know-how of this level.