3 transfer rumours that failed to materialise at Burnley this summer

Burnley made 16 new signings in the summer transfer window in backing the club’s new project under Vincent Kompany.

The Clarets have put together some very eye-catching passages of play at the start of this season and look set to compete for automatic promotion in the Championship.

Burnley were shopping in some unorthodox markets in assembling a squad for the second tier, but Kompany and his staff’s knowledge of the Belgian top-flight has come into the play and the proof will be in the pudding with how they adapt.

Not many clubs will land every player that they attempt to sign in a transfer window and that also goes for Burnley, who were armed by hefty player sales and parachute payments.

Here, we have taken a look at three transfer rumours that failed to materialise at Burnley this summer…

Ameen Al-Dakhil

The Clarets were unsuccessful in their pursuit of Ameen Al-Dakhil, and therefore opted to sign Jordan Beyer from Borussia Monchengladbach instead, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

Kompany has completely revamped the defensive contingent that lost James Tarkowski, Ben Mee and Nathan Collins with the additions of CJ Egan-Riley, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Luke McNally.

Al-Dakhil probably would have been a project like Egan-Riley and McNally seem to be, with Harwood-Bellis and Charlie Taylor making for an impressive centre back pairing in the campaign’s opening stretch.

Michael Obafemi

As per The Athletic’s Stuart James, Burnley had a bid rejected for Michael Obafemi that could have risen to £8 million due to add-ons.

Swansea City were hesitant to sell the Irishman to a direct rival, and especially in the midst of what was a difficult summer window in South Wales.

Obafemi would have offered an exciting alternative to the aging duo of Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes, but it could be one to revisit in January should promotion still be on the agenda.

It will be interesting to see how Obafemi performs for the Swans, knowing that money in the region of £8 million was bid for his services.

Cameron Archer

Tom Collomosse confirmed on deadline day that Cameron Archer would be staying at Aston Villa, with Burnley being one of many interested second tier parties in the striker.

It was a small surprise that an additional striking option was not higher up the priority list at Turf Moor this summer, but if Scott Twine can return to full fitness and earn a run in the team, failing to land an extra number nine will be forgotten very quickly.

Archer could become available in January on his playing time at Villa Park, and a promotion-pushing side with an attractive style of play, like Burnley, may be towards the front of the queue.