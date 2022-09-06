3 transfer rumours that failed to materialise at Blackpool FC this summer

After a 2021-22 season which saw the club consolidate themselves in the Sky Bet Championship, Blackpool were probably not expecting to go into the new campaign without Neil Critchley in the dugout.

The former head coach though jumped ship to be Steven Gerrard’s right-hand man at Aston Villa, in June leaving the door open for Michael Appleton to return to Bloomfield Road for a second stint as manager.

It has been a tough summer in terms of recruitment for Appleton though, who has had to deal with plenty of speculation regarding his prized asset in the form of Josh Bowler, who finally departed on deadline day for Nottingham Forest.

Only two players were recruited permanently for the first-team all summer, with another in the form of Andy Lyons arriving in January, as Appleton had to pretty much rely on loans to strengthen his squad.

The Seasiders did miss out on many players though that they were linked with – let’s look at three of those who did not end up at the Lancashire club.

Morgan Rogers

Rogers is a player very familiar to Appleton, having coached him at Lincoln City in the 2020-21 season when loaned in from Manchester City.

Rogers was on one flank and Brennan Johnson on the other, and whilst the latter has gone on to flourish at Nottingham Forest, Rogers has somewhat stagnated since.

A loan spell last season with Bournemouth was unproductive, but it was reported earlier in the summer that Blackpool were closing in on bringing the 20-year-old in for the season from the Premier League champions.

It failed to materialise however, and the fact that Rogers is yet to appear for City’s under-21’s this season suggests an injury may have put an end to any potential loan exit for the attacker.

If a move did happen, then you’d have to predict that Rogers would have fared better than he did at Bournemouth, but instead Ian Poveda and Theo Corbeanu were brought in for the wide positions instead.

Amad Diallo

Another player whose best position is as a winger is Diallo, who was perhaps surprisingly touted with a loan move from Manchester United to Bloomfield Road.

Along with Championship rivals Sunderland, the Seasiders were named as one of the outfits in contact with the Ivorian’s agent in regards to a temporary switch, but in the end he chose the Black Cats over a host of other European-based clubs.

Despite costing the Red Devils an initial €25 million, Diallo is yet to make an impact at Old Trafford, but because of the price-tag attached to his name, you’d assume that the forward would have made an impact at Blackpool.

In-fact, his best position being a right-winger and his strongest foot being his left would have made Diallo a perfect replacement for Josh Bowler, but instead it was Ian Poveda who ended up being that player.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

It wasn’t just the attacking areas that Blackpool missed out on exciting signings, it was in midfield as well.

The Tangerines still look desperately short in that area, an issue that Appleton has noted as he’s expressed a desire to bring Danny Drinkwater in for at least a trial period.

One player they tried their best to bring in though was Sheffield Wednesday’s Dele-Bashiru, with two bids being rejected for his services.

And with the struggles they are currently having right now in the engine room, it’s hard to argue that the youngster wouldn’t strengthen Appleton’s current hand due to the injuries that have ravaged the Seasiders.

Both loanees Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini are currently sidelined, so getting Dele-Bashiru over the line would have been a good deal, but for now he remains a Wednesday player.