Sunderland are set to usher in yet another new era with the expected appointment of Mick Beale as their new head coach.

With Reims boss Will Still proving out of reach due to compensation demands by the French club, the Black Cats hierarchy have honed in on Beale - who was sacked as Rangers boss at the beginning of October - despite interviewing overseas candidates such as Kim Hellberg and Jimmy Thelin.

The Athletic broke the news that Beale was in advanced talks with the Wearside outfit, and he is expected to be in attendance at Ashton Gate for their away trip to Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

And even though he's not expected to be fully in control of transfers when appointed, Beale still has a number of dilemmas that he will have to deal with when the mid-season market opens for business in less than three weeks time - let's take a look at THREE dilemmas that could present themselves to the 43-year-old.

Expected transfer interest in Jack Clarke

One of the star players in the Championship this season has been Jack Clarke, who made the step up to the Championship in 2022-23 with great aplomb.

With nine goals and 12 assists to his name last year, Clarke has already bettered his goal tally with 10 in 21 outings, and that probably stems from the club's current strikers not being able to find the back of the net - hence the more importance on the winger providing the goods instead.

The form the ex-Tottenham man is showing though is going to see Premier League clubs make a move for the 23-year-old in January, with a recent articles from iNews suggesting that Burnley and Brentford are still interested going into the transfer window.

Sunderland of course will not want to cash in on their star man whatsoever, but their whole mantra is buying cheap young players, developing them and then selling for a profit - Clarke could make around £20 million due to his talent, but Beale will have to deal with the anticipated interest and keep the forward's head solely focused on the pitch.

Mason Burstow's loan deal - keep or send back to Chelsea?

Sunderland signed no fewer than four new strikers over the summer who were all expected to make an impact in the first-team - even though most of them barely had any experience of senior football.

Three were permanent transfers and the other was Mason Burstow, who was loaned in from Chelsea after scoring 11 times for their under-21's last season - with just 26 appearances in men's football for Charlton and the Blues before his move to Wearside though, there was no guarantee he would be ready for the task at hand.

After 11 appearances, Burstow is still yet to score and in nearly the last two months he has barely started - Beale may think he is not good enough to lead the line and an agreement could be made with Chelsea to take him back.

That would make more room in the budget for Beale to get a different striker in, and it may be best for all parties if that happens.

Alex Pritchard's contract situation - will Beale get a say?

There is a real lack of experience in Sunderland's squad due to their recruitment model, with the likes of Danny Batth leaving over the summer due to his age - despite being voted Player of the Year for last season.

Going into the January transfer window, there will only be three players in the squad who are aged 30 or over, and one of them in the form of Alex Pritchard has a contract that expires in the summer.

Despite rarely starting in the Championship, Pritchard - now aged 30 - has notched five assists in 17 appearances, with three of those coming in the last two matches.

It has outlined how important his experience and creativity is, but as we saw with Batth, you can play very well for a season and still be allowed to depart.

If Beale gets the choice though whether or not to keep Pritchard, then you'd have to think he would like to utilise him in some kind of way - but the decision may rest with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.