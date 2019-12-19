3 transfer decisions that QPR need to make in January

January is less than two weeks away and up and down the country, managers will be sorting out their transfer plans.

After a turbulent summer of ins and outs at QPR, expect a much more subdued January. Mark Warburton brought 17 new faces to the club and 14 departed but there’ll still be deals done nonetheless, and QPR could again look a very different team.

They’ve three more games of the year remaining – the visit of Charlton resumes their campaign this weekend before they travel to Reading on Boxing Day, and host Hull before the New Year.

A good or bad run in these games could completely changes Warburton’s outlook in the January transfer window – it’s been a mixed first-half of the season but overall it’s been a solid start to his tenure.

Here we take a look at three transfer decisions that Warburton and QPR need to make in January:

Stick with Lumley or bring in a new stopper?

Probably the most contested spot in Warburton’s XI this season has been the goalkeeper spot. Joe Lumley started the season as number one before losing his place to Liam Kelly, before again retaking his spot and keeping the club’s first two clean sheets of the season.

After QPR won 2-0 at Birmingham earlier in the month, it looked as though QPR’s defensive rot had finally come to a halt but no more than three days after, they conceded five against bottom-club Barnsley.

If Warburton wants to bring in a goalkeeper in January then he needs to decide quickly – he has two in Lumley and Kelly but does he think either of them are good enough to see the season out at QPR? Only January will tell.

Ryan Manning’s contract situation?

QPR’s Irish left-back has been a revelation this season. Playing in a new role granted to him by Warburton, Manning has firmly established himself as a first-team regular at QPR and has been the talk of a Premier League move all season.

Southampton and Newcastle were said to be monitoring the 23-year-old but those rumours seem to have quietened down a bit, and Manning may remain a QPR player past January.

With his contract due to expire in the summer though and negotiations stalling, Warburton must make a decision whether to move him on whilst the offers are there, and not risk losing him for free next year.

Loan deals for the youngsters?

We found out yesterday that Warburton is going to off-load Conor Masterson in a loan deal in the second-half of this season, but could he do the same with some others at QPR?

Masterson hasn’t featured all season and though QPR fans have been keen to see him in action, they’ll have to make do with watching him on-loan at another club. But Masterson isn’t the only one in this boat, there’s a few other candidates for a loan-deal in January – Lewis Walker, Alfa Odysseus and Stephen Duke-McKenna are all on the brink of the first-team but yet to make an appearance.