3 transfer decisions that Fulham face in January

There’s less than two weeks until the opening of the January transfer window, and managers throughout the Football League will be drawing up their wish lists.

For Fulham and Scott Parker, January presents the perfect time to reassess, re-evaluate and restock. Parker’s side host 2nd-place Leeds United this weekend in what could well be his last as Fulham manager, having lost the last three in the Championship.

But for now he’s the man at the helm and he’s the man who’ll be calling the shots in January.

It’s bound to be a busy month for every club in the Championship and Fulham should be no different – there’ll be clubs interested in taking some players from Craven Cottage and there’ll be players who Parker thinks can take his team to promotion in the second half of the season.

Here we take a look at three transfer decisions that Parker has to make in January:

Mitrovic’s situation

One of the hottest strikers in Europe right now, let alone the Football League, is Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Serb has been on fire for club and country this season with a massive 25 goals and inevitably, it’s got a lot of clubs talking about a potential January swoop for the 25-year-old.

Aston Villa are said to be monitoring the forward but those rumours seem to have silenced, whilst Serie A outfit Genoa have also shown their interest in Mitrovic.

Parker, or rather Mitrovic needs to decide where his future lies – if he’s tempted by a move away then he needs to do so in January, as not to disrupt the club in the second-half of the season if he doesn’t want to be there.

Jean Michael Seri potentially returning?

Fulham’s record signing, Jean Michael Seri, is rumoured to be returning to Craven Cottage for the second-half of the season.

The midfielder is on-loan at Galatasaray after last season’s disastrous display in the Premier League but according to Sport Witness, Seri’s loan-deal at the Turkish club is set to be cut short after another poor showing from the 28-year-old.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Fulham quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Who is the current manager of Fulham? Mark Warburton Phillip Cocu Sabri Lamouchi Scott Parker

Despite being a huge disappointment in his first season at the club, Fulham fans would love to see Seri have another go in a Fulham shirt – Parker needs to decide whether he’ll take a risk on him and keep him at Fulham, or ship him out on another loan deal in January should he return.

Cutting short their current loan-deals?

Fulham have a handful of players on-loan at the club but not all of them have performed as expected, and Parker could well send some of them packing to make way for other loan-players to come in over January.

Anthony Knockaert is the prime example – on-loan from Brighton for the season, the Frenchman has struggled at Craven Cottage but he’s not the only one. Harry Arter on-loan from Bournemouth has missed much of the season through injury, and Bobby Reid from Cardiff has been shot of form in-front of goal.

Any of their deals could be cut short by Parker, who might want to replace them with other names before the end of the January window.