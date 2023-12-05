Highlights Sunderland sacked Tony Mowbray after a disappointing start to the season despite his previous success in building a strong team.

Sunderland made the surprise decision to sack Tony Mowbray after their mixed start to the season so far.

The 60-year-old was appointed as the Black Cats’ head coach in August last year, inheriting a side that had won promotion from League One under Alex Neil.

During his time at the Stadium of Light, Mowbray transformed Sunderland, building a stylish, attacking side that would go on to finish in the top six.

Whilst the previous campaign ended in disappointment, as they lost to Luton Town over two legs, the progress made under Mowbray was considerable.

Therefore, there were high expectations going into the current season, and Sunderland sit ninth as we approach the busy festive period, three points away from the play-offs.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

That clearly wasn’t good enough for the hierarchy, who made the decision to sack Mowbray, with the call announced on Monday night.

Now, all attention turns to his replacement, and here we look at THREE names that Sunderland should consider…

3 Michael Beale

After struggling at Rangers, Beale may not be the most popular appointment, but there are reasons as to why he could work for Sunderland.

Firstly, he has a background in youth football, and he’s widely regarded as a top coach. So, that could help with the current Black Cats squad, who are predominantly young.

Plus, he has experience of the Championship with QPR, where he did well before moving to Ibrox, and you only have to see their struggles since his departure to recognise how well he had done.

Beale’s issues in Glasgow seemed to stem from the signings, which simply weren’t up to scratch, and it was thought that he had an influential role in recruitment.

However, that wouldn’t be as big a factor at Sunderland, so if he was left to coach the players and get the most out of this talented, emerging squad, it could work out.

2 Ruud van Nistelrooy

This may be a bit ambitious, but Sunderland are a big club with huge potential, and managers will see a chance to reach the Premier League with the Wearside outfit.

So, they should certainly seek discussions with van Nistelrooy, who has been out of work since leaving PSV last season.

The former Manchester United striker was developing a reputation as a good coach before his decision to quit, with the Dutch side playing an expansive style of play, and they won the cup under his guidance.

He would also arrive with a big reputation from his time as a player, which should ensure he commands the respect of the dressing room immediately, something that is crucial for a mid-season appointment.

1 Lee Carsley

Finally, the ex-Birmingham midfielder is highly regarded as a coach due to his work with the England U21 side, which includes winning the Euro Championship with them in the summer.

Anyone who saw the young Three Lions' side play will understand why Carsley is rated as a coach, as he was tactically intelligent, whilst also playing attacking football.

He will also fit the remit of being able to improve players, which is pivotal for whoever succeeds Mowbray, to ensure they build on the good work he did.

Carlsey has been linked with other jobs over the past few months, but the Sunderland project could be exactly what he needs to kickstart his career in club football.