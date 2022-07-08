3 Tom Lawrence alternatives Sheffield United should consider as move for former Derby County midfielder breaks down

Sheffield United had been eager to bring in former Derby County midfielder Tom Lawrence, following his release from Pride Park.

However, it now appears that the 28-year-old’s move to Bramall Lane has broken down, as per a report from Yorkshire Live.

The report states that Lawrence is set to join Rangers instead, with the lure of European football too difficult to turn down.

Here, we take a look at three Tom Lawrence alternatives that Sheffield United should consider as the move breaks down…

Callum O’Hare

Burnley are currently testing Coventry City’s resolve in regards to a move for Callum O’Hare, with Sheffield United being a destination where the talented attacking midfielder could thrive.

An excellent technician, relentless out of possession and possessing excellent levels of intelligence, O’Hare has emerged as one of the division’s best attack-minded midfielders.

Sheffield United will be ambitious about what the new season could possibly hold, and the potential addition of O’Hare would massively bolster their chances of succeeding.

Elliot Anderson

One of the country’s brightest talents at the moment, Elliot Anderson would be an excellent temporary signing for any club in the EFL.

Enjoying a mightily productive loan spell with Bristol Rovers last time out, and playing an integral role in their eventual promotion, the 19-year-old certainly possesses the necessary requirements to cut it at Championship level.

Anderson’s dribbling ability, combined with his impact in the final third makes him someone who could excel on the wing or in a number 10 role at Bramall Lane.

Callum Robinson

Expected to be available on loan this summer, the Yorkshire club could be a great destination for the talented attacker who will be eager to rediscover form and confidence.

The forward, who has proven to be a competent option on the wings and as a striker, has been unable to kick on with West Brom over the last few months.

Still someone who can light up the Championship, Robinson has the required abilities to succeed at Bramall Lane.