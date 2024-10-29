Tom Fellows was linked with a January move to Everton over the weekend, something which may force West Brom's hand into dipping into the transfer market for a replacement.

West Brom will be keen to keep hold of their prized asset as they bid to get back into the Premier League, but with several other top-flight suitors circling and monitoring the situation, it only seems a matter of time before he departs The Hawthorns.

Fortunately for the Baggies, Fellows remains under contract until the summer of 2027, so if he is to depart in January, then he will at least command a hefty fee.

That still leaves West Brom with the issue of finding someone to replace him, but if they were to have a healthy war chest, that would at least make the task a little easier.

Three names stick out as players who could come in and carry out the difficult task of replacing the high-flying winger.

Martial Godo

Godo is currently playing for Fulham's U21s in Premier League 2, which is something of a surprise after he had a highly-impressive loan spell at Wigan Athletic last season.

The Latics would undoubtedly have loved to have him back, but amid Championship interest in the summer, their chances of bringing him back to the Brick Community Stadium were always like to be slim.

Godo signed a new Fulham deal running through to the summer of 2028 in September, but with first team opportunities always likely to be limited at Craven Cottage, a move to the Midlands could be beneficial.

After signing a new deal, a loan move would seem more likely, but after being kept at the club in summer and then never really being given a chance to make an impact, Godo could perhaps see that his career lies elsewhere.

A tricky winger who likes to play off the left, he would be close to a like-for-like replacement for Fellows.

Kwame Poku

Another player who's made his name in League One, Poku could be someone on the Baggies' wishlist.

As is the case with any Peterborough player you're hoping to sign, you won't get him on the cheap, but if West Brom can recoup good money for Fellows then reinvesting some into Poku may be wise.

Poku has been Posh's leading contributor this season with seven goals and four assists, and his creative spark in the final third certainly wouldn't go amiss for a West Brom side who have failed to score in four of their last five games.

West Brom's recent results Opponent Score Cardiff City 0-0 Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Oxford United 1-1 Millwall 0-0 Middlesbrough 0-1

They're likely to face strong competition from Blackburn in the quest for his signature, while it may take a fee of £6-7million to land the League One starlet.

Kasey McAteer

Similar to Godo, this could be a potential short-term avenue West Brom look to explore, or potentially even a long-term one depending on how he sees his career playing out at Leicester.

McAteer hasn't been in Leicester's last six Premier League matchday squads, so he'll be acutely aware he's surplus to requirements as far as this season goes.

He proved his worth at this level this season by netting six times in 23 games - a tally which would undoubtedly have been higher had his season not been blighted by injury.

With the ability to play off either flank too, he would also give the Baggies some much-needed flexibility in what is a long Championship season.

Additionally, the youngster wouldn't have to worry about upping sticks and moving across the country, as he'd be able to stick to his Midlands roots.