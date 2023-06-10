It is set to be a summer of change at Leicester City, with there being several players who are expected to depart as Premier League interest mounts.

With some integral first-teamers of recent times being likely to head on for pastures new, the club's recruitment team will be busy in their pursuit of identifying talent that can replace these individuals.

There has been lots of stories surrounding the futures of the likes of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans, etc. thus far, however, Timothy Castagne is the latest name to generate interest, with a report from Belgian outlet Het Belang van Limburg (as cited by Sport Witness) claiming that Arsenal are interested in the defender.

Here, we take a look at three Castagne replacements Leicester should consider if the Belgian leaves for the Gunners...

What 3 Timothy Castagne replacements should Leicester City if Arsenal come calling?

Joel Latibeaudiere

Swansea City defender Joel Latibeaudiere will see his contract at the South Wales club expire later this month, as the 23-year-old considers the next best step for his career.

Newly-promoted Premier League club Luton Town hold an interest in the Manchester City academy graduate, however, it remains to be seen how much of an admiration they have for him and if he is a priority target.

Despite predominantly being a centre-back up until this season, Latibeaudiere provided a solid attacking service for the Swans during the 2022/23 campaign and remains a very exciting prospect.

Ethan Laird

21-year-old Ethan Laird has enjoyed loan spells at MK Dons, Swansea City, Bournemouth and QPR, and he is a player that has a rather unclear future at parent club Manchester United.

The flying full-back has rapid pace, fantastic dribbling ability and is an impressive 1v1 defender, proving to be very good at Championship level over the last couple of seasons.

A player with excellent ability in the here and now and an incredibly high ceiling, securing the services of Laird on a permanent deal would represent fantastic business, whilst going down the loan route could also be worthwhile.

Conor Bradley

Conor Bradley is another young full-back with electric pace, good ball manipulation skills, whilst he provides both a solid defensive service and a real attacking threat.

The Liverpool defender spent last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers, enjoying a brilliant personal campaign as he played a significant role in the Trotters securing a play-off spot.

Progressing at an exciting rate and proving he is ready for a higher-level challenge during his time at Bolton, Leicester are a team that would benefit from his arrival if Castagne heads on a new journey.