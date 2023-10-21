Highlights Wrexham AFC have made some bad transfer decisions in the past, with signings like Kai Edwards, Callum Powell, and Matty Wolfenden turning out to be disappointments.

Under new ownership and management, Wrexham is currently experiencing success and has returned to the Football League after a long absence.

The club's recent signings, such as James McClean, Steven Fletcher, Will Boyle, and George Evans, have the potential to perform well in League Two, but there is a need to strike a balance between experienced players and those with resale value.

Like all clubs, Wrexham AFC have had their fair share of blunders and bad signings in the transfer market.

Not every signing can be a Paul Mullin or Elliot Lee who more than pay back with their contribution or are sold on for significant profit. The club have had more than a few flops but also bad windows in general over the years.

Wrexham AFC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent James McClean Wigan Athletic Permanent George Evans Millwall Permanent Liam Hall Bradford Park Avenue Permanent Will Boyle Huddersfield Town Permanent Arthur Okonkwo Arsenal Loan Luke McNicholas Sligo Rovers Loan Steven Fletcher Without Club Permanent

Under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, as well as the guidance of manager Phil Parkinson, Wrexham are currently enjoying a golden era for the club and returned to the Football League last season.

The club based in North Wales won the National League in emphatic fashion after an intense, season-long battle with Notts County, with the club achieving a record-breaking 111 points.

That spelled a return to the EFL having been away from the top four tiers of English football since 2008. Since then, of course, there has been a spotlight on the club, who have a huge interest in them these days thanks to their Hollywood A-lister owners.

Despite the fact they are currently a club who make many good decisions behind the scenes and in the market, there have been many blunders in their not so distant past. Here, we thought we'd take a look at three of the worst transfer decisions that the club has ever made.

Kai Edwards

Edwards started his career at Wrexham as a boy but departed the club for Prestatyn Town on loan, which was then swiftly followed by a move to Neath. It was then a move to The New Saints where he established himself as a centre-back, but he would eventually return to Wrexham on a free transfer.

If his first spell was underwhelming as a youngster, then his second wasn't much better. He struggled in the 2016/17 season, where they finished 13th and was moved to Connah's Quay swiftly after. His 22 appearances for the club were extremely forgettable and it was not a happy homecoming for the defender, who had a better career elsewhere in Wales.

Callum Powell

Powell was another major hiccup for Wrexham during that summer, signing from Rugby Town. The centre-forward would last only one season in South Wales, and although he has enjoyed greater success elsewhere in the National League, he was a flop for Wrexham.

He scored twice in 24 games and completed a move to Tamworth on an initial loan due to his struggling performances. Powell is now plying his trade with Southend United, where he has fared much better, even playing against Wrexham over the years since departing.

Matty Wolfenden

Following his release from EFL side Oldham Athletic, Wolfenden signed for then Football Conference side Wrexham, after impressing in pre-season friendlies against Preston North End and Carlton Town.

He made his debut for the club on 8 August 2009 in a 3–0 win over Eastbourne Borough on the opening day of the 2009/10 season. However, he was hugely disappointing as he went on to make just 17 appearances, providing just one goal, before being released at the end of the season to sign for FC United of Manchester.

Could any current Wrexham players flop?

Of course, many of Wrexham's big money signings have come in the last few years under Reynolds and McElhenny and the landscape has changed now they are in League Two, with different challenges from the National League.

Players like James McClean are likely to be far too good for League Two, for example. However, they need to get the balance right, as a 34-year-old like the Irishman could quickly decline physically and has no resale value.

Steven Fletcher has started well but also comes under the same bracket, whereas Willy Boyle and George Evans are peak-age players who have played at a much higher level than League Two and should prove to be good floor-raising signings both short and long-term.