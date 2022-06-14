3 times Watford got themselves a bargain in the summer transfer market

The summer window has officially arrived, but things have been slow on the Watford transfer front.

There has been the odd link to a player here or there, but as yet, nothing concrete transfer wise has emerged from WD18 ahead of the Hornets’ Championship return.

Whether or not things pick up in the coming weeks remains to be seen, but the Hornets certainly do not sound as though they are expecting a busy window.

With that being said, we’ve looked back at some of the previous business done by the Hornets during the summer months.

Whilst there have undoubtedly been some flops, there have also been some incredible bargains had by the Hornets over the years,

Here, we’ve picked out three of them, with all prices as per Transfermarkt.

Emmanuel Dennis

Starting with the most recent of their bargains, Emmanuel Dennis was undoubtedly a steal when Watford signed him last summer.

Joining the Hornets for a reported fee of £3.6 million the Nigerian international is set to net Watford a serious profit in the likely event that he moves on following their relegation back to the Championship.

It has been reported that the club are looking for a fee in the region of £20-25 million pounds for the 24-year-old this summer.

In his only season at Vicarage Road, Dennis looked a star, at times, registering 16 direct goal contributions (10 goals, six assists) in 33 Premier League appearances.

The 24-year-old’s form tailed off as Watford’s season looked increasingly doomed, but, given the price they paid, and the fact all of Watford’s players looked poor, he can be forgiven for that.

It will certainly be interesting to see where he ends up this summer, and if Watford can indeed get the £20-25 million pound fee they are set to command.

Richarlison

Going back further, another Watford summer transfer bargain can be found when the club signed Richarlison from Fluminese in 2017.

The then 20-year-old cost the Hornets a reported £11.16 million pounds, however, given the price he would sell for later, and go on to be worth, that turned out to be a serious bargain.

Although his numbers from his only season do not look that impressive – five goals and five assists in 41 matches – the Brazilian’s talent and potential was there for all to see.

As such, when former Watford boss arrived at Everton in 2018, he made singing Richarlison a priority, with the Hornets reportedly netting £40 million pounds.

It has also recently been reported that Watford have a 10% sell on clause as part of the deal, too, potentially earning them even more profit in the future.

Troy Deeney

The biggest bargain of them all, not only because of the fee, but the impact he had at the club, Watford legend Troy Deeney also makes our list of three.

When signing for striker from Walsall in 2010, the Hornets paid just £640,000 for their future captain, according to Transfermarkt.

Deeney would spend the next 11 years at Vicarage Road, going on to make 419 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The now 33-year-old fired and captained the Hornets to Premier League promotion in 2014/15 and played a key role as the club maintained top-flight status for the next five seasons.

Deeney is undoubtedly a legend in WD18, and the fact the Hornets paid under a million pounds for his services represents an enormous bargain.