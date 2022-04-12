3 times Reading FC got ripped off in the transfer market

Reading have suffered a six point deduction this season due to financial mismanagement, making their 2021/22 campaign far more nervy than it needed to be.

The Royals only have seven senior players with contracts running beyond the end of the season and 2022/23 is looking very challenging on the horizon, even with Paul Ince guiding the club to safety, as is expected to be the case this season.

Reading have recruited from a wide variety of destinations in the transfer market in recent years, with many struggling to pay dividends on the pitch.

Here, we have taken a look at three times Reading got ripped off in the transfer market…

Sone Aluko

An honest professional, who arrived for an astronomical transfer fee was Sone Aluko.

28 at the time, the Royals paid £6.75 million, as per Transfermarkt, to sign him from Fulham, and he eventually left the Select Car Leasing Stadium on a free transfer to Ipswich Town last August.

In his four year spell at the club, Aluko spent half a season on loan in China and scored just five goals in 102 outings for the club.

Given the hefty fee paid, Aluko did not have the desired impact to justify that sort of financial outlay.

Marc McNulty

Marc McNulty is currently enduring his fifth loan spell away from Reading, with Dundee United, with his contract expiring in the summer.

The Scotsman signed from Coventry City in the summer of 2018 for £1.22 million, according to Transfermarkt, but has not made the grade in Berkshire and will be expected depart at the end of his current deal.

In nearly four years at the club McNulty has made just 17 appearances, and the club will turn a significant loss unable to sell him on for a fee this summer.

George Puscas

There is still time for this one to change its trajectory.

But, George Puscas’ move from Inter Milan to Reading has not paid off considering the £6.75 million shelled out on his services in the summer of 2019, as per Transfermarkt.

With two years remaining on his contract there is time to turn things around, however, currently on loan at Pisa of Serie B, it seems unlikely that Puscas’ future lies at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

20 goals in 91 Royals appearances is not horrendous, but the chances are that a permanent exit will be negotiated for him in the summer, and the fee recouped will not come close to what they paid for him.