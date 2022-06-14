3 times Coventry City got themselves a bargain in the summer transfer market

Coventry City are in a good position heading into the summer.

The club just finished 12th in the Championship after a season of challenging for promotion, and their key players are tied down to the club for the foreseeable future.

That being said, it is an important window for the Sky Blues.

Should they be able to resist transfer interest in their best players, and make the odd addition here or there, there is no reason that Mark Robins’ side can not once again compete for a play-off position.

With that being said, we’ve looked back at some of Coventry’s previous business done during the summer window.

It turns out there have been some real bargains had in Warwickshire, particularly in recent times.

Here are three of them.

Gustavo Hamer

Undoubtedly signed for a bargain fee, central midfielder Gustavo Hamer is the first name on our Sky Blues bargain list.

Joining the Sky Blues from PEC Zwolle for a reported fee of £1.35 million pounds, the midfielder has more than paid off that transfer fee with his fine performances at the CBS Arena over the past two seasons.

In 85 Coventry appearances so far, the central midfielder has chipped in with eight goals and 13 assists, and that number could be added to with the 24-year-old recently signing a new deal at the club.

There is transfer interest from Brighton, among others, this summer, but if Hamer does depart, it will be on Coventry’s terms and is likely to represent a significant profit for the club.

Callum O’Hare

When looking at bargains signed by Coventry City it’s impossible to look beyond current star Callum O’Hare.

After an initial loan spell with the club in League One, the now 24-year-old joined the Sky Blues permanently in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer following his departure from Aston Villa.

In his two Championship campaigns O’Hare has starred, registering double digits in direct goal contributions in 2020/21 and 2021/22.

In 20/21 the attacking midfielder scored three and assisted eight, whilst this past season, five goals were scored, and, once again, eight assists were provided.

Like Hamer, O’Hare has attracted transfer interest ahead of the summer, but the Sky Blues would be wise to keep hold of him for now.

Dion Dublin

Given that the aforementioned names on this list are relatively recent signings, we wanted to dig deep into the Sky Blues transfer dealings with our final pick, hence Dion Dublin, signed in 1994, is our choice.

Dublin joined the club from Manchester United for £2.7 million pounds, which, whilst a somewhat significant fee at the time, still represented a bargain with what the forward would achieve whilst at the club.

Dublin would go on to spend four years at what was then Highfield Road, scoring 63 goals and registering 13 assists in 152 appearances.

When he was eventually sold by the club to Aston Villa in 1998, he also netted them a big profit, too, joining Villa for a reported £7,740,000 fee.