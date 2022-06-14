3 times Birmingham City got themselves a bargain in the summer transfer market

With the transfer window officially open, Birmingham City will be looking to make some additions to their squad following a disappointing 21/22 campaign.

At the end of the season, the Blues sat 20th in the Championship standings, hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone in terms of position.

Had it not been for points deductions to Derby County and Reading, the Blues would have found themselves in a fight for survival.

With last season now behind us, this summer presents an opportunity for the Blues to bring in some good players ahead of next season.

With that said, we’ve looked back at some of the Blues previous transfer business done during the summer, and it turns out the club have had some real bargains over the years.

Here, we’ve picked out just three of them, with all prices according to Transfermarkt.

Che Adams

Undoubtedly one of the biggest Blues bargains from the past was current Southampton and Premier League forward Che Adams.

Adams joined the Blues back in the summer of 2016, departing Sheffield United for a supposed fee of £1.98 million pounds.

Although a significant enough fee, the returns the Blues got for their money over the next few seasons was well worth that initial spend.

Adams would go on to make 123 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 38 goals and registering 13 assists during his time in blue.

His best season came in 2018/19 when he scored 22 goals and assisted five.

This caught the eye of Southampton, who paid a reported £15 million fee for the forward at the end of that campaign, netting the Blues a tremendously healthy profit.

Maikel Kieftenbeld

Not the flashiest of names by any sorts, but Maikel Kieftenbeld was certainly a bargain signing for the Blues back in 2015.

Joining St. Andrews from Dutch side FC Groningen, Birmingham City paid relative pennies for the midfielder’s signature, with a fee reported in the region of £225,000.

For that sort of price, Blues fans would have been forgiven for thinking they were not getting much of a player, but that could not have been further from the truth.

Not only did Kieftenbeld go on to make 183 appearances for the club during his time there, he also impressed whilst doing so.

Although it is unclear how much the club got for him when he departed for Millwall in January 2020, we think the Blues more than got their money’s worth across the midfielder’s five and a half seasons there.

Lukas Jutkiewicz

It’s impossible to deny that Lukas Jutkiewicz has been another bargain at Birmingham City over the years.

Whilst the striker’s move to the club was made permanent in January 2017, the loan deal that he joined permanently from was agreed in the summer of 2016, so we’re counting this as a summer bargain for the Blues.

Remarkably, the now 33-year-old is reported to have cost just £1.08 million pounds when he joined from the Clarets.

Again, like the others on this list, that is a significant fee, but relatively speaking, and given what he has done for the club since, it is a bargain.

Since his arrival, Jutkiewicz has amassed an impressive 252 appearances for the club, scoring 56 goals and laying on 24 assists during those matches.

Jutkiewicz has also finished Blues top scorer for the season on three occasions. Bargain.