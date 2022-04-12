3 times Birmingham City got ripped off in the transfer market

Birmingham City have conducted some questionable transfer business in recent years with the Blues currently looking to address the unsustainable wage bill in place at the club.

Simply spending money is not the way to achieve success in the EFL, it is how clever you are about who to invest that money in and the Blues have failed to mount a serious promotion charge under their current owners as a result.

Lee Bowyer has not had much to spend since entering the St Andrew’s dugout in March 2021, but has performed well all things considered, to have them well clear of the drop conversation at this stage of the season, that may be tougher next term though.

Here, we have taken a look at three times Birmingham got ripped off in the transfer market…

Ivan Sunjic

Sunjic has been a fairly reliable performer for the Blues since signing in the summer of 2019.

However, that said, he has not lived up to a price tag of £7.2 million, as per Transfermarkt, and will not be sold for anywhere near that amount in the remaining two years of his contract.

The 25-year-old has made 129 appearances for the Blues and is a competent Championship midfielder, but the fee Birmingham paid was astronomical and is extremely hard to justify given the Croatian’s respectable but not inspiring performance levels.

Cheick Keita

Cheick Keita signed for the Blues from Virtus Entella in January 2017 for £1.53 million, as per Transfermarkt.

The left back departed the club at the end of his contract in the summer of 2020, after two loan spells abroad having only made 11 first team appearances for the Blues.

Transfer fees alone that is a loss of £1.53 million, with only 11 competitive appearances to show as a return on their investment.

Quiz: Are these 12 Birmingham City facts from this season real or fake?

1 of 12 1. Maxime Colin scored Birmingham's first Championship goal of the season Real Fake

Kerim Frei

Kerim Frei had a brief stint at Birmingham, arriving in January 2017 from Besiktas for £2.03 million and leaving in the summer to Istanbul Basaksehir for £1.35 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Once again, on transfer fees alone the Blues have recorded a loss of £680,000 in just half a season there, with Frei going on to make just 13 appearances for the club.

A smaller loss to the previous two, but equally as naïve in terms of recruitment and the management of the finances at the club.