3 threats that Luton should be wary of ahead of Hull clash

Luton will be looking to strengthen their position in the top six as they face Hull City on Saturday.

Luton have been in terrific form of late, picking up 21 points from a possible 30, boosting their hopes of a playoff push this season.

They will be hoping they can carry on that good form as they come up against Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday with the Tigers struggling at home of late.

Shota Arveladze’s side have picked up just six points in their last six home games and have found points easier to come by away from home.

That being said, it will not be a straightforward game for Nathan Jones’ side with Hull posing a number of threats and will come into the game on the back of good midweek game against Coventry City.

That being said, here are THREE Hull threats to look out for.

Counter-attacks

Hull have been solid in their last two games against Coventry and Birmingham. They’ve kept back-to-back clean sheets and have been happy to sacrifice possession in a bid to hit their opposition on the counter-attack.

That was evident in their win against Coventry City as despite having just 36% possession, the Tigers still managed six shots on target, four of which came inside the penalty area.

This counter-attacking play is perhaps good explanation as to why Hull are much better away from home, with the onus to take the game to opposition perhaps on playing to their strengths at the MKM Stadium.

That being said, Nathan Jones will know this and will most certainly have a game plan ready to combat the counter-attacking threats posed by Hull.

Left-wing link up play

Hull’s left side is dangerous and for the majority of the season, has been their main source of goals. A key factor in this is Keane Lewis-Potter.

Whether the young attacker has been deployed as a left wing-back, or advanced winger, he always poses a threat. Since Shota Arveladze’s appointment, Brandom Fleming has been deployed as the wing-back with Lewis-Potter taking a more advanced role.

This has been a productive partnership for Hull as the majority of their attacking play comes down the left hand side. Against Peterborough in February, Fleming assisted Lewis-Potter twice as the Tigers ran out 3-0 winners.

If Luton can nullify the left-hand side, Jones’ side will go a long way to picking up a positive result.

Deep defensive line

As Hull like to play on the counter, it’s likely they will deploy a deeper defensive line so they can soak up the pressure from opposition and hit them on the break.

This will more than likely be more evident in the game against Luton as the Hatters are incredibly productive when it comes to creating chances inside the six yard box. Jones revealed this stat earlier this season and couple this with Luton being the third most efficient side when it comes to shot conversion, Hull will definitely have a game plan in mind to reduce Luton chances in and around the penalty area.