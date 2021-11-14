3 thngs we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after 1-1 draw v Gillingham

After being unbeaten in six league matches, Sheffield Wednesday went into Saturday’s home clash with Gillingham as red-hot favourites – but their inability to put teams to the sword reared its ugly head again.

Four of those six matches were draws and the same fate was bestowed upon the Owls here and they were always chasing following Vadaine Oliver’s first half goal for the Kent side.

Florian Kamberi notched the equaliser for Darren Moore’s side with 15 minutes to play and despite their best efforts, Wednesday could not find a winner and had to settle for a point.

That left them in eighth position and eight points behind the automatic promotion places – let’s see what we learnt from the result.

No issue with getting shots off

Despite only scoring once against Gillingham, there was no lack of trying from Wednesday’s perspective.

Looking at the stats, Moore’s outfit had 22 shots in total, with nine of them being on target – that suggesting opposition goalkeeper Jamie Cumming had a good game in-between the sticks.

Goalscorer Kamberi, Chey Dunkley and Theo Corbeanu all had a couple apiece that tested the Chelsea loanee but it was just a case of the goalkeeper having a good game but also Wednesday perhaps being slightly wasteful.

Maybe it would have been a different story if Lee Gregory wasn’t injured but with their xG for the match being 2.53 (per Wyscout), Wednesday shouldn’t have too many issues putting away other teams.

The team lacks balance due to injuries

For most of the season, Moore has reverted to his usual type with a 4-2-3-1 formation but with injuries hitting multiple players recently, a switch back to a 3-5-2 has occurred.

Natural wingers are playing as wing-back, Liam Palmer is having to play at centre-back and so is Marvin Johnson, who you normally see flying down the flank as a winger himself.

Because of the system it can leave Wednesday exposed, but they did pretty well to contain Gillingham until Oliver’s opener.

The onus is very much on attacking teams with the system that Moore is currently using and it may come unstuck against some of the more powerful attacking teams in the league and the likes of Jack Hunt, Lewis Gibson and Sam Hutchinson are needed back desperately.

Josh Windass’s return is much-needed

After suffering a hamstring injury in pre-season, Josh Windass is closing in on a return to Sheffield Wednesday’s side.

And it looks to be a much-needed one as Wednesday have struggled to turn draws into wins recently with five of their last seven matches being a share of the spoils.

The 27-year-old scored nine times in the Championship last season so bringing him into the side in League One should mean that he does damage when fully-fit, and hopefully that is by the start of November with Wednesday fans willing him on to get healthy as soon as possible.