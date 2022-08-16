3 things you need to watch out for in Norwich City v Huddersfield Town tonight

Norwich City play host to Huddersfield Town in search of their first victory of the Championship season this evening at Carrow Road.

The Terriers picked up three points for the first time in the campaign at home to Stoke City at the weekend, after disappointing displays against Burnley and Birmingham City to begin life under Danny Schofield.

Key players from last season in the form of Sorba Thomas and Danny Ward remain crucial for the visitors, with Kaine Kesler-Hayden impressed at right wing back on his debut in the win over the Potters.

Here, we have taken a look at three things you need to watch out for as the Canaries take on Huddersfield tonight…

An expectant home crowd

The pressure is brewing significantly amongst the supporter base at Norwich, the board will likely be patient, with Stuart Webber’s former club arriving at Carrow Road tonight, but Dean Smith’s men need a victory to lift a weight off of his shoulders.

The former Brentford manager was looking to shift the blame a little after the club’s 2-1 defeat at Hull City on Saturday, and he did not do a lot to convince the home faithful that he is the manager to lead them forward after replacing Daniel Farke in the dugout last term.

Marcelino Nunez

Summer signing from Universidad Catolica, Nunez has been a very exciting watch since joining Norwich.

The 22-year-old opened his account for the club with a brilliant free kick against the Tigers, and he calmly scored a panenka penalty in the Canaries’ Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out victory over Birmingham City.

Nunez already has nine caps for Chile and could be one of the most exciting players in the second tier this season, if he can carry on how he has started in Norfolk.

Pukki gunning to break his duck

It is only a matter of time until a striker of Teemu Pukki’s quality gets up and running for the season.

The 32-year-old has started all three league outings so far, accumulating 0.8 expected goals from eight shots, with five ending up on target, according to Wyscout.

Pukki will need improved service against the Huddersfield defensive trio, but could step up and lead the way for Norwich to pick up a much-needed win.