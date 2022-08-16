3 things you need to watch out for in Bristol City v Luton Town tonight

Both Bristol City are Luton Town are still searching for their first Championship win of the season ahead of their meeting at Ashton Gate this evening.

The Robins earned their first point of 2022/23 in a 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic on Saturday while the Hatters’ defeat to Preston North End on the weekend means they’ve taken just two points from their opening three league games.

Given the open nature of City’s games this term, it promises to be an enthralling encounter in the South West. Here are three things you need to watch out for…

Kal Naismith up against his old side

Luton’s reigning Player of the Season will be lining up for the opposition this evening after securing a controversial move to Ashton Gate in the summer.

With the defender’s contract up, City swooped for him in a move that the Hatters say they only found out about when the signing was announced.

It left a bitter taste in the mouth of some Luton supporters and Naismith faces his former club for the first time this evening.

The 30-year-old will have to wait until March 2023 for his first visit back to Kenilworth Road but it’s worth keeping an eye on how he fares against his ex-teammates tonight and an ear out for his reception from the travelling fans.

The wing-back battle

Preston’s winner on Saturday was all about the wing-backs as Robbie Brady picked out Brad Potts at the back post for him to acrobatically convert.

North End exploited the space in behind Luton’s wing-backs on the weekend and with the Robins lining up in a 3-4-1-2, they’ll be looking to do the same this evening – with Nigel Pearson perhaps set to hand summer signing Kane Wilson his home debut on the right flank to help him do so.

James Bree and Amari’i Bell can be a dangerous proposition themselves, however, and the wing-back battle on both flanks could help decide tonight’s game.

City fighting against recent history

Luton have proven tough opponents for the Robins in recent years. In fact, City have beaten the Hatters just once since 2001.

That victory did come at Ashton Gate and with a convincing 3-0 scoreline but tonight’s opponents have won eight of the 13 games played between the two clubs since 2001.

It’s not just a difficult start to the season that the Robins have to get past this evening, it’s also the weight of recent history.