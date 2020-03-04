3 things we’ve learned about Scott Parker this season at Fulham

With 10 games left of the season, Fulham look well set to reach the play-offs and potentially even sneak into the automatic promotion places.

Scott Parker’s side are third in the Championship as things stand–with a nine-point cushion above seventh-place Bristol City and five points back from Leeds United in second.

Leeds and league leaders West Bromwich Albion have been the two standout sides in the division this season but Fulham have not been far below their level, in what is Parker’s first full season in charge.

With a number of top-seven sides still to play before the end of the season, we may learn a lot about the Cottagers boss over the next few months.

Parker was appointed last February with the club starring down the barrel of Premier League relegation.

He was unable to lead them to safety but has given them an excellent chance of bouncing straight back up in his first full campaign in charge.

With that in mind, here are three things we’ve learned about Parker this season at Fulham…

His possession-heavy, attacking style of play.

Given that Parker arrived at the club during a relegation battle, it always seemed like this season would provide a better reflection of what his preferred style of play as a manager would be.

We’ve discovered that this season, as the English coach has got his side playing a positive and attacking style that is pass-heavy and utilises his dangerous wide players.

That is emphasised by the fact that Fulham average 58.9% possession and have made the most short passes of any side in the Championship and the third-most crosses (Whoscored).

It will be interesting to see how much that changes if they’re promoted but so far this season, his style has been clear.

He has got the best out of some players by forcing them to adapt.

One thing Parker has done really well this season is get the best out of players by forcing them to adapt to new roles.

Bobby Reid and Josh Onomah are two prime examples of this.

In the previous two seasons at Bristol City and Cardiff City, Reid has been used as either a striker, a number 10, or a winger, but Parker has shifted him back into central midfield to great effect in recent weeks.

The same can be said for Onomah, who arrived from Tottenham Hotspur as an attacking midfielder but has been utilised in a deeper role by Parker and has had success.

He’s not been afraid to trust his team’s defensive ability.

While Fulham have been in the ascendancy for the majority of their games this season, one thing that has been noticeable is that he is not afraid to allow his side to sit back and trust in their defensive line.

The recent 2-0 win against Preston North End was a perfect example of this.

Preston piled the pressure on Fulham and had some dangerous chances but Parker trusted in his side’s defensive ability to absorb the pressure and make the most of their opportunities.

They did exactly that and it worked to great effect, with Fulham coming away 2-0 winners.

He will likely have to trust his side’s defensive ability regularly if they’re promoted this season.