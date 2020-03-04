3 things we’ve learned about Kenny Jackett this season at Portsmouth

The League One promotion race is a hard one to call right now but Portsmouth have given themselves an excellent chance of earning a play-off place, at the very least.

The South Coast side sit third in the Championship–just two points back from second-placed Rotherham United, with a game in hand over the Millers.

It looks set to be a tight run-in for all of the top side but Kenny Jackett’s men will likely feel they’re peaking just at the right time.

Considering they have reached another EFL Trophy final and had an impressive FA Cup run, you’d have to say if Portsmouth were promoted it would be one hell of a season, particularly considering their early struggles.

Jackett would be in for a lot of credit if that comes to fruition but we have learnt a lot about the manager from this campaign already.

Here are three things we’ve learned about the Pompey boss this season…

He’s not been afraid to experiment.

Jackett has not been afraid to make some big calls and experiment with things this season.

The obvious example of this is his use of Oliver Hawkins, who is a striker by trade, as a central defender.

With Pompey struggling with defending set-pieces, Jackett brought the number nine back into the starting XI at centre-back.

Hawkins didn’t last particularly long in that role but the side did go unbeaten in the three consecutive games he started in defence between November and December.

He has excellent mental strength and self-belief.

One of the things that Jackett has shown this season is his excellent mental strength and self-belief.

Portsmouth’s early-season wobble saw them languishing down in the bottom half of League One but the manager kept belief in what he was doing to turn things around, even with some fans calling for him to leave the club.

You have to recognise the mental strength he has shown to fight through all the criticism he has faced and get his team right into the mix for promotion.

He is single-mindedly focussed on promotion.

Portsmouth may have had runs in a number of competitions this season, such as the EFL Trophy and FA Cup, but Jackett has shown a single-minded focus on promotion.

That was never clearer that earlier in the week, when he made six changes to his side ahead of their FA Cup Fifth Round tie with Arsenal at the Emirates.

Jackett rested a number of his key men to ensure they were could return to the starting XI refreshed for the League One clash against Peterborough United on Saturday.