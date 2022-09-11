3 things we’ve clearly learnt about Middlesbrough after eight games this season

Many people saw Middlesbrough as one of the favourites for promotion before a ball was kicked this season, so it’s slightly surprising to see the side in 17th at this early stage.

Of course, given the nature of the Championship, they’re only four points away from the play-offs, so Chris Wilder will expect Boro to kick-on over the coming months to ensure they are firmly in the hunt for promotion when it matters.

Nevertheless, the opening eight games have given plenty of food for thought and have shown where Boro need to improve in order to climb the table.

Here we look at THREE things we’ve clearly learnt about the side…

Patience is required

Firstly, the huge turnover of players in the summer means that patience is needed – and, in fairness, there is that understanding from the support.

Wilder is still finding his best team and plenty of new signings are integrating into the squad and learning how each other play. That’s going to take time, so whilst it might not be pretty, Boro need to keep grinding out the results as they build up an understanding.

There is quality in the group

Despite the mixed results, fans should be pleased with the group that Wilder has assembled.

The likes of Matt Clarke, Ryan Giles and Rodrigo Muniz have already made their mark on the team, along with other new recruits.

On paper, this is a squad that has quality, depth and plenty of experience and know-how at this level. It should certainly be enough for Wilder to get by until January and he will be hoping for consistency from his side moving forward.

The home form will be key

The main positive from the start to the season is the fact Boro are unbeaten in four home games.

The fans are creating a good atmosphere at the Riverside Stadium and it’s proven to be a tough place for the opposition to play.

If Boro are to seal a return to the Premier League, the home form will be pivotal and the early signs suggest Wilder’s side will be a force on their own patch.