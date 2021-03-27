3 things we’ve clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest this season

It’s been a rather mixed season for Nottingham Forest so far.

Following a slow start to the campaign under Sabri Lamouchi that saw the Frenchman sacked after just four games of the campaign, the appointment of Chris Hughton at the City Ground has stabilised things somewhat.

Forest are now 17th in the Championship table, seven points clear of the relegation zone with eight games still to play this season, something they will no doubt be looking to push on from during the 2021/22 campaign.

But just what can Forest take from the events of the season so far to help them move forward in the coming months and years?

Here, we’ve taken a look at three things we have learnt about Nottingham Forest across the course of the campaign so far.

Chris Hughton needs to be a long-term appointment

The appointment of Hughton at The City Ground certainly looked to be something of a coup for Forest, considering the number of clubs that had previously tried to secure the services of the former Brighton boss.

Despite that, while Hughton has most definitely steadied the ship for Forest, he has not sent them flying up the table as some associated with the club might have hoped that he would.

Never the less, there have been definite signs of improvement under Hughton that the club can benefit from, and given the proven pedigree he has in management, you feel the club must stick with the 62-year-old for some time yet in order to give him the best chance of making a full impact at Forest, something the club are not always known for doing.

Can you get 18/18 on this Nottingham Forest shirt sponsor quiz?

1 of 18 Who was Forest's first ever sponsor? Panasonic Wrangler SKOL Shipstone

They should be looking for a striker in the summer

The signing of Lyle Taylor also looked to be an impressive piece of business from Forest in the summer, considering his previously strong record in front of goal with the likes of Charlton Athletic.

But while Taylor does currently sit top of the club’s scoring charts this season, a return of four goals is far from prolific, and the 30-year-old now appears to have fallen behind Lewis Grabban and January recruit Glenn Murray in the pecking order at The City Ground.

Forest are certainly going to have to improve on that record if they are to force their way up the table this season, meaning they may now have to consider finding another source of goals at the top of the pitch come the summer transfer window.

They can use the loan market to their advantage

Thing hadn’t really worked out for Manchester United midfielder James Garner during his loan to Watford in the first half of this season.

However, a switch to Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window has helped the 20-year-old to flourish, something which has been a boost both for the club, and the player himself.

That is something that may not have gone unnoticed by clubs in the Premier League, who may now be more willing to send their young players to the City Ground with the confidence they can improve their talents, opening up the prospect of another useful source of recruitment for Forest this summer.