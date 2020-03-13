3 things we’ve clearly learnt about Joe Worrall at Nottingham Forest this season after time at Rangers

At the age of just 23, Joe Worrall has already established himself as a key player for Nottingham Forest this term, with the Reds academy graduate having been almost ever present for his side.

Initially breaking through to the first-team back in 2016 after a loan spell with Dagenham and Redbridge, Worrall took some time to adapt to playing at Championship level for Forest.

Given his early struggles, it was perhaps unsurprising to see the defender head out on loan again, this time with Rangers, in a bid for the player to gain some much needed experience before returning to the City Ground again.

A positive spell at Ibrox followed before he made his return to home comforts this season as Sabri Lamouchi made him a key part of his plans for the club’s promotion push.

Here, we take a look at THREE things we’ve clearly learnt about Joe Worrall at Nottingham Forest this season….

Leadership qualities

The former Rangers loanee has taken on the responsibility of being a key voice in the dressing room this term, with his commanding style during games allowing him to lead by example.

Still only in his early twenties, Worrall has been seen instructing some of the more experienced pros within Forest’s ranks this term, whilst also taking more of an interest in the tactical side of the game.

It is clear that the regular game time which he was afforded at Rangers has done him the world of good, with his confidence being sky high this term.

In short, Worrall is well on his way to becoming Nottingham Forest’s next captain in the near future.

Better on the ball

The centre-back has developed into a far better passer of the ball than he was previously, thus fitting Lamouchi’s possession based style of play really well.

Capable of bringing the ball out from the back, Worrall has consistently helped to build out attacks for his side this term.

Acting more as a ‘sweeper’ alongside Tobias Figuieredo, Worrall prefers to play short passes into midfield rather than pumping the ball long, in order for his team to maintain ‘safe’ possession.

With a pass success rate of 81.4% this term, Worrall is very much modelling himself as a modern ball-playing centre-back this term.

Goalscoring threat

Since returning to the City Ground this term, the centre-back has become more of a threat up the other end of the field, contributing one goal and three assists this term.

Possessing a strong leap from both attacking and defensive situations, Worrall is a regular target for Forest’s attacking set pieces thus increasing his chances of getting his name on the score sheet.

The Reds have been found lacking in goals on a few occasions this term, so this side of Worrall’s game will certainly come in handy as he continues to improve.

Forest fans and Lamouchi alike will be hoping to see their centre-back get on the end of set piece deliveries once again in the near future.