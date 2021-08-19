3 things we’ve clearly learnt about Fulham so far this season

Fulham have had a bright start to the Sky Bet Championship campaign and Cottagers fans will be hoping that that is a sign of things to come this year.

Many have tipped the Whites to be there or thereabouts this season in terms of the promotion picture but, of course, there was a question mark over how quickly they could get up and running and get to grips with Marco Silva’s approach as he arrived at the club earlier this summer.

There’s been no such adaptation issues since his arrival, though, and Fulham are looking strong, with two wins and a draw on the board so far – and the draw should have perhaps been a win too.

That in mind, we’re taking a look at three things we’ve learned about the men from SW6 at these early stages of the campaign…

More top youngsters coming through

Fulham have a proud history of bringing through good young players and it looks as though they’re going to repeat the feat once again this season.

We’d already seen flashes of the likes of Fabio Carvalho heading into this campaign but it looks as though he is going to embark on a potentially formative year for the rest of his career – looking at the start he has made at least.

Tyrese Francois is another we could see more of this season, too, and so it’s fair to say the future looks bright for Fulham.

Kebano could be key

Neeskens Kebano hasn’t always been a regular at Fulham with players like Anthony Knockaert, Ivan Cavaleiro and Ryan Sessegnon among others sitting ahead of him in the pecking order at the club at various points.

However, he has had a promising start to this campaign and very much looks as though he could be involved regularly under Marco Silva.

He had a very bright game last time out against Millwall and is clearly relishing playing for the Portuguese manager at this early stage.

Mitrovic looking motivated

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s struggles last season in the Premier League were well documented and we came into this summer not knowing exactly if he’d be remaining at Fulham.

With Scott Parker’s exit in mind, though, the chances of him staying put increased and it now looks as though he’s rediscovering his mojo, which could be crucial in the promotion race.

He has two goals already – albeit one being very fortunate against Huddersfield – and is hustling and bustling Championship defenders, looking something like his old self, which is obviously promising for Fulham.

