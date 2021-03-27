3 things we’ve clearly learnt about Derby County this season

It’s fair to say that it’s been a frustrating league campaign to date for Derby County, as they continue to struggle in the Championship.

The Rams are currently sat 19th in the second-tier standings, and find themselves just five points clear of the relegation zone, during the international break.

Wayne Rooney’s side have found a positive run of results hard to find in recent weeks, with Derby winless in their last seven matches in all competitions.

The international break has come at the ideal time for the Rams, and Rooney will be hoping that he can find the solution to their recent troubles during this period.

Derby are set to take on Luton Town on Good Friday in their next match, in what is likely to be a tricky test up against the Hatters, who have shown improvement in this year’s campaign.

We take a look at THREE things we’ve clearly learnt about Derby County so far this season.

The lack of goals is a real concern

Derby have only scored 27 league goals in the Championship this season, which is the second-lowest in the division. Only Wycombe Wanderers have conceded less this season, with Gareth Ainsworth’s side scoring just 25 themselves this term.

Wayne Rooney has some solid options in attacking areas, with the likes of Colin Kazim-Richards and Martyn Waghorn (pictured above) being just some of the players available to the former Manchester United and England forward.

But for one reason or another, Derby are struggling in front of goal, and it’s something that needs addressing in the near future. If it isn’t, then the Rams could easily drop into the relegation zone before the end of this year’s campaign.

The lack of depth is clear to see for Derby

Wayne Rooney has been forced to name a number of the club’s younger players in his matchday squad throughout the season, which sometimes isn’t an issue.

But when you’re battling to stay in the Championship, the Derby boss will be eager to see his experienced players step up and perform to a higher standard.

The likes of Jason Knight and Lee Buchanan have been steady for Derby this term, but Rooney is having to call on younger players to try and change their fortunes in matches, which is far from ideal.

He’ll be hoping that the lack of depth won’t cost them an almost unthinkable relegation into League One this term.

The off-the-field situation could have impacted results

There has been a considerable of off-the-field speculation linking a number of names with a potential takeover of the club.

It had previously been claimed that Bin Zayed International were set to takeover Derby County, but the move stalled for a number of months, with it now emerging that Erik Alonso is set to take charge of the Championship side.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that the off-the-field uncertainty has had some sort of an impact on the Derby team, who continue to struggle to stay clear of the relegation zone in the second-tier.