3 things we’ve clearly learnt about Cardiff City so far this season

Cardiff City have made an unbeaten start to the 2021/22 Championship season, sitting on five points from their first three games.

Mick McCarthy’s men began the new campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Barnsley, following that up with a 2-0 victory at Championship newcomers Blackpool.

On Tuesday night, The Bluebirds nearly tasted defeat for the first time this campaign, when they found themselves two goals down against Peterborough United with seven minutes to go.

However, an Aden Flint brace clawed a draw back for the travelling South Walian club.

With three games ticked off into the new season, we take a look at three things we have learned about Cardiff City so far…

Ryan Giles has added real quality

Ryan Giles enjoyed good spells with Coventry City and Rotherham United last season, but he is now playing within a team where he will be expected to contribute more going forward.

And, the early signs suggest that he will play a significant role going forward this season. Giles’ ability to get the ball out of his feet and deliver a dangerous ball into the area has been there for all to see.

When Kieffer Moore returns to the starting line up more regularly, as most would expect him to, the towering forward would thrive off the kind of service Giles delivers.

James Collins is a real grafter

James Collins has not seen too many chances fall his way as of yet, but his work rate off the ball is incredible.

The Irish international has made some clever attacking runs in behind and he has shown his physical presence when holding up play and getting others involved.

It remains to be seen if Kieffer Moore will join the former Luton Town man up front in games to come, as Moore has now been on the bench for the last three games.

Collins may not have the aerial presence that Moore possesses, but his desire and work rate will get him far in this Cardiff team, especially in games where The Bluebirds will see less possession.

A never say die attitude has been displayed

It is fair to say that Cardiff looked well beaten on Tuesday night.

Peterborough turned up and performed brilliantly to get themselves two goals ahead, but the visitors showed excellent fight and spirit to pull two goals back.

Picking up points when not at your best, is an excellent trait to have, and that is exactly what Mick McCarthy’s side displayed on Tuesday evening.

The threat that Aden Flint poses from set pieces is sometimes impossible to stop, which is why and how Cardiff were able to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

