3 things we’ve clearly learnt about Birmingham City so far this season

Birmingham City are back in action against Luton Town tomorrow, with Lee Bowyer’s side looking to make it consecutive away wins in the league.

A four point return from the first three games is a decent return and it has meant the boss has built on the excellent start he had as Blues chief in the previous campaign.

With the window still open, Bowyer will be hoping to do a bit more business to strengthen the squad, with the aim of challenging for a top half finish, at least, come May.

Whilst it’s too early to say how Blues will do, we look at THREE things that we’ve learnt about Bowyer’s men this season…

They will be hard to beat

From three games, Blues have lost just once, against Bournemouth in the week, and the first goal was a late one after some excellent play from Dominic Solanke.

As well as that, it should be pointed out that they have come up against three sides that have been tipped to be in the mix for promotion, so it hasn’t been an easy start by any means.

The side look solid in the way they setup out of possession and they have some strong defenders, which ensures Blues won’t be an easy game for anyone this season.

Goals are an issue

Despite that reason for positivity, there has to be a worry about where the goals are coming from.

Bowyer’s side have netted just once this season, which came through a defender, Maxime Colin. More worryingly, they have only had seven shots on target in the three games, so it’s an area that needs to be improved.

Whether it’s on a new player coming in, or Bowyer tweaking the formation, Blues need to create more chances.

Tahith Chong could be a star this season

The one standout player for Blues in the first few weeks has been Manchester United loanee Chong.

He has been the best individual on the pitch in the two games he’s featured in, impressing with his work-rate and ability on the ball.

If Chong maintains this standard he could be one of the better players in the division this season, with his signing looking a real coup.