3 things we learnt from Tranmere Rovers’ win over Blackpool

Tranmere Rovers picked up yet another impressive victory on the road as they beat Blackpool by two goals to one.

Goals from Morgan Ferrier and James Vaughan before the half-time interval did the damage against Blackpool, who could only score once through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The result not only boosts Rovers confidence going into the last ten games of the Sky Bet League One campaign but also helps their bid to stay in the division for next season. The ‘Super White Army’ are just three points behind AFC Wimbledon who find themselves just outside the bottom three, however, Micky Mellon’s side have a game in hand over their London counterparts.

Tranmere will play host to Lincoln on Saturday and a win against the Imps could see them climb out of the bottom three.

Here are THREE things we learnt from Tranmere’s win last night…

Clinical finishers

Going into the game, Blackpool were heavy favourites to collect all three points against Tranmere. The stats would appear to show that Blackpool had the majority of the game in the Tranmere half with 16 shots aimed at the away side’s goal. Just six of those found the target with Dewsbury-Hall the only man to stroke home.

Tranmere on the other hand had just two shots on target but made them count. Ferrier’s pinpoint header found the corner the give the away side an advantage before Vaughan calmly finished a Ferrier through ball via the post.

In recent weeks Tranmere have been scoring freely with three goals at Shrewsbury and two at Accrington. If they are to have any chance of staying in Sky Bet League One next season, they will need to continue to be clinical in front of goal.

Tightening up at the back

Going into the tie at Bloomfield Road, Tranmere had the third worst defence in Sky Bet League One, but appear to be on their way to significantly improving that stat. As mentioned previously, Blackpool had 16 shots on their goal and only scored once. This is a real testament to the work the Tranmere defenders are putting in.

Blackpool were restricted to shots from outside the box which flew high and wide, not giving Scott Davies anything to worry about in the visiting net. With vital games between now and the end of the season, Tranmere’s improving defence could be the difference in what division they are playing in next season.

Big character improving away from

In recent weeks Tranmere have shown that they can win on the road with impressive wins at Accrington and Shrewsbury. It shows that there is a real character in the group to produce big performances away from home when they are needed most.

Mellon’s side are still to travel to fellow strugglers Rochdale and Wimbledon which are crucial games if Tranmere are to survive. Wins against both of those sides would climb them out of the bottom three and would go a long way in securing their safety.

Rovers also have to travel to play-off chasing Doncaster Rovers and Peterborough United which will both come as a tougher tests, but on their current form Tranmere could easily get results against these teams.