3 things we learnt from Portsmouth’s draw against Gillingham

Portsmouth’s recent dismal run away from home continued on New Year’s Day as they let a one goal lead slip to draw 1-1 with Gillingham at Priestfield.

Alex Jakubiak’s 80th minute equaliser for Gillingham cancelled out Gareth Evans’s opener in the first half for Pompey, as the two sides played out their second draw this season.

The result means Portsmouth remain in 9th in the league table, one point off the play-off places.

QUIZ: How much can you remember from Portsmouth’s 2016/17 season?

1 of 15 Who was Pompey's top scorer in the 2016/17 season? Conor Chaplin Kai Naismith Gary Roberts Carl Baker

Their next match is against Fleetwood Town this Saturday in the FA Cup 3rd Round.

Here are three things we learnt from the draw between the sides yesterday afternoon in Kent…

Alex Bass showed maturity in goal

In what came as quite the shock as the teams were announced before kick-off, Kenny Jackett dropped Craig MacGillivray in favour of 21-year-old Alex Bass, who made just his fourth league start for Pompey.

In spite of that, the youngster played very well against Gillingham, keeping Steve Evans’ side at bay on multiple occasions, with stops from Barry Fuller and Olly Lee being two standout moments.

In total, Bass made six key saves during the game, and his performance may give MacGillivray something to think about in the coming weeks.

Pompey’s away woes continue

Portsmouth’s away record has been their Achilles heel this season, as the Hampshire side has managed just two wins on their travels. Their recent poor form on the road continued on Wednesday.

It is now three away games without a win for Portsmouth, and Kenny Jackett will be disappointed that his side did not hold onto the three points.

Although Gillingham’s record at Priestfield this season has been strong, Portsmouth will feel disappointed that they can’t catch a break away from home.

Kenny Jackett needs to find a solution quickly, or it could cost his side a place in the play-offs come the end of the season.

Changes made too late

Kenny Jackett made his first change of the game in the 83rd minute – shortly after Gillingham equalised.

John Marquis and Oli Hawkins came on to try and find a winner for Portsmouth, but it was too little, too late.

Pompey fans will feel that their manager was too reactionary, and should have made changes prior to Gillingham gaining a foothold in the game.