3 things we learnt about West Brom during yesterday’s 0-0 v Luton

Despite picking up a clean sheet and a point yesterday, a 0-0 result against Luton Town was a poor result for West Brom as it’s extended their winless run in the Championship to eight games.

Luton are having a decent start to the new season and currently sit ninth in the league so it’s not as though they were easy opponents.

However, the Baggies now sit in the bottom three with only one win under their belt this season and worryingly, they face fifth place Reading next weekend.

Steve Bruce is under pressure in his job although seems to be holding on for the time being.

With that in mind, here we take a look at three things we learnt about West Brom in yesterday’s game.

They can be defensively solid

A positive that the Baggies can take from yesterday’s game is the fact that they came away with a clean sheet despite Luton having 12 shots in the game.

However, it’s fair to say their defensive displays have been somewhat inconsistent as of late having conceded one against Preston mid-week but three against Swansea last weekend.

We know West Brom have got some good players in their side and yesterday they did show an ability to keep a clean sheet and stop themselves conceding.

However, if they are to progress, they need to do this on a consistent basis whilst also producing the goods at the other end of the pitch.

They need to be ruthless in front of goal

Given Steve Bruce lined up with a front three yesterday including Jed Wallace who is one of the most solid players at this level, you have to question how they didn’t show much threat going forward.

Looking at the statistics from yesterday’s game, Albion had eight shots but only three of those were on target suggesting the forward players are lacking the confidence in front of goal.

Given West Brom had less of the possession with 42%, they need to make sure they are making the best use of their chances going forward but they failed to do so.

We know they can score and there are proven players in that side but when you are a struggling side, making your chances count is even more important.

Steve Bruce has to be prepared to make different substitutions

It’s fair to say Bruce’s substitutions were not well received in yesterday’s game with boos in the 82nd minute when he withdrew Brandon Thomas-Asante and Grady Diangana in the 82nd minute.

Bruce has defended his substitutions but you do have to question whether this was the right move tactically especially so late in the game.

Whilst neither player had scored so far, making like for like substitutions was unlikely to change things and rather changes that may have allowed the Baggies to change their shape could have been more beneficial to the team.

We know the players in his side are capable of adding the goals so you have to question whether it’s the tactics that weren’t working for them.