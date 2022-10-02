3 things we learnt about West Brom after their 3-2 defeat against Swansea City

West Brom suffered yet another league defeat at the start of this Championship campaign, with Swansea City running out as 3-2 winners at The Hawthorns.

Matthew Sorinola opened the scoring for the visitors in the sixth minute before goals from Jake Livermore and Grady Diangana provided positivity going into the last 25 minutes.

However, a 71st-minute equaliser from Olivier Ntcham and an 89th-minute winner from Michael Obafemi earned the Swans all three points at a miserable Hawthorns.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about the Baggies…

The international break has not proven to be beneficial

For much of this campaign, West Brom have returned strongish performances but have not been able to pick up the points these displays have deserved.

West Brom fans were hoping that the international break would have given Steve Bruce time to address the fact that pressure was not converting to goals.

However, it turned out to be successive home defeats for the Albion, with this latest loss piling on the pressure that is already on Bruce.

Brandon Thomas-Asante provides optimism once more

Brandon Thomas-Asante has been excellent since making his move from League Two at the end of the summer, with the pacey forward chasing the Swansea defence problems yesterday afternoon.

Good on the ball, and equally as impressive when making runs for his teammates or applying pressure on the opposition, there is a lot to like about the 23-year-old.

Managing to shine in an underperforming team, shows the mentality he has and the character he has had to display when walking in at a difficult time for the club.

Immediate chance to sort out defensive issues

Conceding seven goals in their last three matches, there are certainly some defensive issues that Bruce needs to address.

But coming up next for the Baggies is a Preston North End side who have scored just three times in 11 matches this season.

This presents itself as the perfect opportunity for West Brom to iron out the difficulties they have faced from a defensive standpoint.