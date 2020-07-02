3 things we learnt about West Brom after their 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday

West Brom got their promotion bid back on track with a comfortable 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The Baggies took the lead in the first-half from the penalty spot, as Charlie Austin converted from 12 yards out, to see West Brom score their first goal since going on a four-games goalless drought.

Matheus Pereira then scored twice in the second-half as Slaven Bilic’s side picked up a much-needed three points to close the gap on league-leaders Leeds United.

The Baggies are now sat second in the Championship table, and are just a point adrift of the Yorkshire-based side with six matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

They’ll be hoping they can build on this impressive win when they return to action this weekend against relegation-threatened Hull City at The Hawthorns.

We take a look at THREE things we learnt about West Brom following this convincing win over the Owls on Wednesday evening.

Charlie Austin has staked his claim for a regular starting spot.

West Brom have struggled to have a striker that will fire them to promotion, with Slaven Bilic often opting with Hal Robson-Kanu or Kenneth Zohore.

But Charlie Austin is the Championship’s highest-scoring substitute, and was given a rare start against Sheffield Wednesday, and he certainly took it.

You would imagine that Bilic would have been impressed with his contribution, and he’ll surely be West Brom’s first-choice striker ahead of the promotion run-in.

Matheus Pereira will be key in the promotion run-in.

Pereira has been nothing short of brilliant in his first season with the Baggies, and he’ll be heavily relied upon to fire them into the Premier League.

The midfielder scored a brace against the Owls to secure the three points at Hillsborough, and he’ll be hoping he can build on this impressive showing as the season progresses.

Pereira has scored eight goals and been on hand to provide 16 assists in all competitions so far this term.

The statistics don’t always tell the full story.

West Brom are often known for dominating matches, which is understandable given the quality of players that Slaven Bilic has available to him.

But Sheffield Wednesday were the team that had the majority of the chances on Wednesday evening, so it’s good to see that Bilic’s side can take the chances that come their way.

The Owls had 14 shots compared to West Brom’s nine, but it was the Baggies that scored with three out of their four efforts on target.