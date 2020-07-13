3 things we learnt about West Brom after their 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers

West Brom dropped vital points in the race for promotion into the Premier League, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The Baggies took the lead on the day through Filip Krovinovic, who opened the scoring after 41 minutes. But Tony Mowbray’s side hit back in the second-half, as Joe Rothwell equalised just two minutes after coming on as a substitute.

West Brom were unable to find a much-needed winner against Rovers, and were forced to settle for a point in Lancashire.

It means that Slaven Bilic’s side are sat second in the Championship table, but third-placed Brentford are now just three points adrift of them with three matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

West Brom return to action on Tuesday evening, when they host promotion rivals Fulham at The Hawthorns, in what is certain to be a closely-fought battle on the night.

We take a look at THREE things we learnt about West Brom after their 1-1 draw at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Baggies need to be more clinical in front of goal.

West Brom had 18 shots in total against Blackburn, but only eight of them were on target in a frustrating afternoon for Slaven Bilic’s side.

They need to show cutting edge in front of goal at the earliest of opportunities, otherwise they’ll slip into the play-off places before the season reaches a conclusion.

They need to find a way to win matches, and fast.

Changes are likely for their match against Fulham.

Slaven Bilic didn’t make too many changes to his side for the game against Blackburn, and that might have played a factor in why they didn’t pick up the win at Ewood Park.

With a crucial game coming up against Fulham this week, changes are likely, with the likes of Grady Diangana and Hal Robson-Kanu pushing for a start against the Cottagers after being on the substitutes bench against Blackburn.

Vital points have been dropped.

West Brom will be keen to win promotion via the top-two this season, but these dropped points against Blackburn could be a season-defining moment.

The Baggies are now only three points clear of Brentford, who have been in hugely impressive form since returning to competitive action.

Slaven Bilic’s side can’t afford to drop anymore points this season, as the Bees will fancy their chances of catching them before this year’s campaign reaches a conclusion.