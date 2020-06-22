3 things we learnt about West Brom after their 0-0 draw with Birmingham City

West Brom returned to the top of the Championship table on Saturday, although they were forced to settle for a point in a 0-0 draw against Birmingham City.

The Baggies spurned a number of opportunities to take the lead on the day at The Hawthorns, but were denied by a resilient Blues defence.

Albion had 21 shots in total, but only managed to get one of them on target, which will make for frustrating reading for both Slaven Bilic and the club’s supporters.

Birmingham almost snatched a winner themselves, with on-loan Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan going close on two occasions, as he was denied by Baggies shot-stopper Sam Johnstone.

Leeds were beaten 2-0 by Cardiff City on Sunday, which means that Slaven Bilic’s side ahead of the Whites on goal difference heading into the final eight matches of this year’s campaign.

We take a look at THREE things we learnt about West Brom after their stalemate with Pep Clotet’s side on Saturday.

They need to turn their chances into goals.

West Brom had a staggering 21 efforts against Birmingham City on Saturday, but were only able to muster one of those on target to trouble Lee Camp.

With the quality that the Baggies have in their squad, you would expect them to be more clinical in front of goal.

Therefore, there is work to do for Bilic’s men, as they look to pull clear of the teams around them in the Championship table at the earliest of opportunities.

Home form matters for nothing nowadays.

The Baggies have a strong record at The Hawthorns, with Bilic’s side only losing three out of their 19 league matches there this season.

But with no fans in attendance to cheer them on during matches nowadays, West Brom might struggle to pick up regular wins on their own patch.

Birmingham played with confidence against the Baggies, and almost snatched a winner themselves late on. It’s important that West Brom respond in a positive manner to this draw going forward.

Pereira’s loan deal will become a permanent one now.

The Brazilian has been brilliant for West Brom since signing for the club on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

Pereira has six goals and 16 assists to his name in all competitions this season for West Brom, and will be a key player for them in the race for promotion.

Slaven Bilic has previously revealed that Pereira’s loan spell will become a permanent one after the game against Birmingham, so all we’re waiting for now is official confirmation.