3 things we learnt about West Brom after 2-0 win over Derby County

West Bromwich Albion cruised past Derby County at The Hawthorns last night as they won 2-0 to earn a big three points in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Baggies are back on top of the league table with that win and, though Leeds can go back above them with a victory this evening against Stoke City, the main aim of keeping Brentford back has been kept to for another fixture at least.

What did we learn about the Baggies last night, though? Here are three things we picked up…

Grosicki showing why he was signed

We’ve perhaps not seen that much of Grosicki, or as much as we would have expected, since joining the Albion but in the last couple of games he’s shown how good a player he is.

He did well against former side Hull at the weekend and his assist last night for Albion’s first goals was class – it looks as though he is in good form at the moment.

Diangana back to his best

Diangana was always going to be crucial in this run-in and he now looks back to his best levels after coming back from injury.

He took his goal in fine style from a narrow angle whilst he looked a threat throughout the game with his surging runs forwards. This performance will naturally please Baggies fans for the final few matches.

Dara O’Shea winning right-back battle

O’Shea put in another fine performance at right-back, capping things off with a goal headed in at the near post from a corner.

He and Darnell Furlong are both good right-backs but, right now, it is O’Shea winning the battle in Slaven Bilic’s eyes.