3 things we learnt about Sunderland after their 2-1 win over Wigan

Sunderland enjoyed a successful afternoon on Saturday, as they beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

It was the visitors who in fact took the lead in this one, as former Black Cats striker Charlie Wyke fired in from another ex-Sunderland man, James McClean’s cross at the far post on the stroke of half time.

However, Tony Mowbray’s side hit back when Elliot Embleton fired home from close range ten minutes after the restart.

The home side then completed the turnaround with 20 minutes remaining, as Dennis Cirkin headed in at the back post, whcich proved enough to secure all three points.

That result was enough to lift the Black Cats to ninth in the Championship table, and will have given Mowbray plenty to reflect on as he looks foreard.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Sunderland from that win over Wigan, right here.

Dennis Cirkin justifies the transfer speculation

Dennis Cirkin is a Sunderland player who future has been the subject of much speculation recently, with his former club Tottenham, and Brentford, credited with an interest in the left-back.

On Saturday, the 20-year-old showed exactly why that is the case, not just with the winning goal, but also an excellent cross to register assist for Embleton’s equaliser that got the Black Cats back into the game.

If he continues to make so many telling contributions as that, then it is hard not to imagine that the noise surrounding Cirkin, will only get louder.

Have these 13 ex-Sunderland players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 13 Will Grigg? Yes No

Resilience on show

Sunderland had been enduring a tough time of things coming into this one, having won just once in their previous six league games.

Indeed, the Black Cats had also scored just once in their last three, with centre forwards Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart both still out through injury, meaning they may have feared the worst when Wigan took the lead.

However, the strength of character shown by Sunderland to turn that situation around and claim all three points despite those issues, is exactly what clubs need to secure themselves a place in the Championship long term, meaning this does look promising from a Black Cats perspective.

A welcome result on their home turf

Perhaps surprisingly, the Stadium of Light has not been quite the fortress many observing Sunderland might have expected it to be so far this season.

Saturday’s win over Wigan was just their second league win in seven home league games this season, which is a surprisingly low tally, considering how much is made of the strength of the club’s home support, which is undoudtedly among the biggest in the league.

It will therefore be something of a relief to have shown here that they can make the most of home advantage, something they will now surely be looking to build on as the season progresses.