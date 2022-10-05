3 things we learnt about Sunderland after last night’s 0-0 draw v Blackpool

Sunderland’s unbeaten run stretched to four games on Tuesday evening following a 0-0 draw with Blackpool.

That result also made it three draws in a row for Tony Mowbray’s side, with the two most recent being scoreless having also drawn 0-0 with Preston North End at the weekend.

Tuesday night’s game leaves Sunderland 7th in the Championship table before tonight’s action takes place.

Up next for the Black Cats will be an away trip to face Swansea City on 8 October.

But before then, here are three things we learned about Sunderland following last night’s 0-0 draw against the Seasiders…

Anthony Patterson steps up

The Sunderland shot-stopper deserves plenty of credit for keeping Blackpool at bay.

In particular, during the second half, Michael Appleton’s side were able to threaten the 22-year old’s goal at multiple stages.

Given the treacherous conditions, he was able to pull off some very impressive reflex saves that prevented sure goals for the visitors.

This was an impressive performance and he played a huge role in helping the team keep a clean sheet in this game.

Missing Simms and Stewart

Up front, Sunderland did create chances to take all three points themselves but were unable to convert any of them.

Admittedly, the team was unlucky to see Elliot Embleton’s strike hit the back of the net but have it not count due to the referee having already blown his whistle.

However, it was only at long-range efforts that truly tested Chris Maxwell, who made a nice diving save from a Jack Clarke effort.

Clarke had another header saved at the death, but only four shots on target was a poor showing up front from the team who had 68 per cent of possession last night.

Performance of two halves

It was in the first half that the Black Cats played their best football.

The opening 45 minutes was a commanding display in which Sunderland dominated proceedings.

But, as the rain began to pour, Blackpool were allowed back into the game in the second half.

The Tangerines almost took all three points in that period but for Patterson’s display in goals.

Mowbray’s side need to maintain their concentration over 90 minutes to keep the pressure on their opponents, which could force the errors needed to get the golden opportunities which win games.