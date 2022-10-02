3 things we learnt about Stoke City during 4-0 loss v Watford

After a week off for the international break, Stoke City were back in action this afternoon at they welcomed Watford.

Stoke came into this game on the back of a 0-0 against QPR and now sit 17th in the league.

Meanwhile, this was Slaven Bilic’s first game in charge of Watford and his side were looking for all three points after a 2-2 dry with Sunderland before the break.

It was the away side who ran the show this weekend with Watford getting a massive 4-0 win over the Potters scoring their first in the 12th minute and their final in the 84th.

With that in mind, here we take a look at three things we learnt about Stoke in the game.

Alex Neil is having some trouble finding his feet

Since arriving at the Bet365 Stadium, Alex Neil has guided his side to one win, two draws and two losses, not showing much improvement since Michael O’Neill’s time in charge.

What’s more, this one win came against Hull City a side who have not had the greatest start to the season themselves.

We know Alex Neil is a good manager at this level having shown it before and with the number of signings Stoke made this season, there are some good players in the squad.

However, it seems as though the new boss is struggling to figure out how to make his team perform. With the Potters sitting firmly in the bottom half of the table, he will have to find what works for them and a way to perform sooner rather than later.

They don’t know how to make their chances count

If you look at the statistics from this game, Stoke had 15 shots in total, whilst Watford had just one more than them.

However, only two of the shots Alex Neil’s team had were on target whilst Watford managed nine on target.

This shows us though that the team had enough of the ball to get forward and into attacking positions but failed to add that finishing touch which ultimately is what makes the difference.

Stoke scored four goals in three games in September but when you consider three of those goals were in one game, it does show that they lack the ability to make their chances going forward into effective play.

They are a team low on confidence

Given Stoke have won just three games so far this season and only one of these has been since Alex Neil’s arrival, it comes as no surprise that there isn’t a lot of confidence in the side and a 4-0 defeat will only add to that.

Furthermore, when you look at their two upcoming games which are Burnley and Sheffield United, you do struggle to see how they will get results to resurrect some of this confidence from those games.

In today’s match Stoke had 49% of the possession so saw plenty of the ball but failed to do anything with it suggesting there is a lack of accountability when on the ball as players don’t have the confidence to take it forward.

What’s more when you consider Watford scored their first goal in the 12th minute and their fourth in the 84th minute, it shows that despite conceding Stoke were unable to tighten up or offer anything back themselves and rather allowed Watford the time and space to further add to their own tally.