3 things we learnt about Sheffield Wednesday in the 5-0 battering at the hands of Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday had yet another afternoon to forget as they made the trip down to Griffin Park to face promotion-chasing Brentford, as they were thumped 5-0 for the second time in 2020.

The Owls have not had the best 2020 as their promotion push has faltered massively and seen them slip closer to the bottom three than the top six as their run in this calendar year continues to deteriorate.

Off the back of a defeat to FA Cup holders Manchester City in midweek, Garry Monk’s men returned to Championship action at Griffin Park against Thomas Frank’s Brentford side looking to get back to winning ways after falling to a home league defeat against Derby County last weekend.

However, Wednesday weren’t at the races from start to finish and were heavily beaten by a far superior Brentford side. The Bees were set on their way by Josh Dasilva’s 10th-minute strike, before Emiliano Marcondes’ stunning strike doubled their lead just eight minutes later.

The Owls found themselves three goals behind when Bryan Mbuemo’s run tore through the middle of the visitor’s defence five minutes before half-time.

Dasilva and Tariqe Fosu added the gloss to a dominant Bees performance and piled the misery on Monk as they fell to another defeat, meaning they have conceded 14 in their last four league games.

With Monk feeling the pressure and things caving in at Hillsborough, we take a look at three things we learnt about the Owls in their heavy defeat in the Capital…

Woeful, lazy defending

Garry Monk has been characterised throughout his career as a manager basing a lot of his success on the ability to organise his defence very well as the basis of many solid results both home and away.

This was the case in the early stages of his tenure at S6 but it has not been the case in recent months as they conceded five for the second time this calendar year.

Shipping five is sickening regardless of the manner in which they were scored, but the way in which Wednesday allowed some of these goals to go in was unacceptable.

The third goal, via Mbuemo, was a prime example of the lack of impetus off the ball that Monk’s men are showing at the moment as it took three passes for the Bees to score, starting from their own box, with absolutely no pressure on the ball to force Brentford back.

While Monk has made some odd decisions with regards to team selections this season, there is nothing he can do about players being so lax out of possession to practically hand the Bees soft goals like that.

Murphy and Harris at least tried

Having scooped up the Player of the Month prize for February, voted by the Wednesday fans, Jacob Murphy started the game on the right-wing and produced Wednesday’s only real moment of quality in the first-half as he drove towards the by-line and fired a powerful cross at David Raya’s near post and forced a smart save.

There wasn’t much in the way of chances for the away side and the only things that they could muster typically came from out wide and this has been the case all season, really.

Kadeem Harris came on with just under half an hour to go and was equally positive in possession to drive at the Brentford full-backs in the second half.

These two have been solid signings for the Owls this season and bright sparks in an otherwise very bleak 2020.

Time to assess the squad

A mass summer clear out is on the horizon at Hillsborough with a number of first-team players (nine to be exact) out of contract in the summer and barely any of them looking like signing a new contract any time soon, let alone deserving one.

Cameron Dawson has been tied down to fresh terms already and it looks as if Morgan Fox could be the next, which is justified given how these two have stepped up under Monk this season.

It was already on the agenda for Wednesday to start prioritising their business before the end of the season to see who still has a future at Hillsborough, but the weekend only raised further questions of who deserves to remain at the club beyond the summer.

It is safe to say that Monk wasn’t holding back in his post-match comments and was ‘embarrassed’ to oversee such a shambolic display from his side.

Going forward, it might be very hard for some of these Wednesday players to find a way back from a string of such poor showings, and their futures could be close to being sealed at Hillsborough, or away from the club for that matter.